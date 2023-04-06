The Doyle softball team picked up a pair of wins to capture the District 6-3A tournament championship on Wednesday.
Ava Roussel and Bella Collins combined on a four-hitter in a 9-1 win over Parkview Baptist to win the championship, while Emily Edler hurled a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 17-0 win over Madison Prep in the Lady Tigers’ first game of the day.
DOYLE 9, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 1
The Lady Tigers trailed 1-0 but scored all of their runs over the final three innings.
Doyle got two runs in the fourth and pulled away with a four-run fifth, highlighted by Brooklyn Kersey’s two-run single and a run-scoring single by Genie Lovett.
Kassidy Rivero had a three-run home run in the sixth for the final margin.
Roussel walked two and struck out one without giving up a hit in 1.1 innings, while Collins gave up four hits, no runs, two walks and struck out three in 5.2 innings.
Bailey McLin was 2-for-3 with two runs, Addison Contorno went 3-for-4 with two runs, Kersey was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Lovett had two RBIs and Rivero had three RBIs and two runs.
The Lady Tigers backed Edler with 12 hits while scoring 13 runs in the first inning. Madison Prep had seven errors.
Edler drove in two runs on a double, while Allie Savant had a two-run inside-the-park home run, making the score 7-0 in the first.
Contorno had a two-run double, Rivero singled and Kylee Savant tripled and Allie Lebourgeois singled in runs in the inning.
Reagan Anthony had an inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom of the second, and Lebourgeois had a two-run double in a four-run second.
LeBourgeois went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Edler went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run, and Anthony was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI to lead Doyle.
