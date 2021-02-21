The Doyle softball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the Ponchatoula Round Robin Tournament, picking up wins over Pearl River and Ponchatoula before dropping a game to Dutchtown to close out the tournament.
DOYLE 6, PONCHATOULA 5
Doyle trailed 4-3 but got an RBI double from Addison Contorno and a two-run home run from Madison Diaville in the top of the seventh to take the lead.
Ponchatoula had a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Contorno and Diaville each had two hits, with Contorno knocking in two runs and Diaville two.
Marley Olivier gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and struck out six in a complete game win.
DUTCHTOWN 14, DOYLE 2
The Lady Tigers trailed 4-2 after three innings before Dutchtown scored 10 runs over the next two innings, including eight in the fifth.
Doyle had three hits, including a two-run home run from Diaville in the third inning.
Welda and Olivier combined to give up 12 hits, 14 runs and seven walks with five strikeouts in five innings.
DOYLE 15, PEARL RIVER 1
Olivier struck out 15 while giving up three hits in the win, and Diaville had a three-run home run in the second inning to put the Lady Tigers up 5-1.
Doyle scored 10 runs over the final three innings, including five in the seventh.
Doyle had 10 hits and took advantage of six Pearl River errors.
Contorno had three hits, while KK Savant and Olivier each had two.
