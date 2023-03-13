The Doyle softball team went 3-0 over the weekend in the Brusly Tournament, picking up a 13-6 win over Iota, a 16-6 victory over St. James and 5-2 over E.D. White.
DOYLE 13, IOTA 6
The Lady Tigers snapped a 2-2 tie after the first inning, scoring in every inning but the fifth.
Doyle had 12 hits in the game with Shelby Taylor going 2-for-4 with a run, Addison Contorno was 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs, and Kassidy Rivero was 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs.
Contorno had a two-run home run in a three-run second inning, while Rivero had a solo home run to lead off a four-run sixth.
Allie Lebourgeois gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in an inning. Bella Collins gave up six hits, three runs, six walks and struck out five in four innings of relief, and Emily Edler gave up three hits, a run, no walks and struck out one in two innings of relief.
DOYLE 16, ST. JAMES 6
Contorno and Rivero each had three hits and four RBIs as Doyle snapped a 3-3 tie after the first inning with three in the second and five each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Doyle had 17 hits with Taylor going 3-for-3 with three runs, Bailey Mclin 1-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Contorno 3-for-3 with four runs and four RBIs, Rivero 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs, Collins 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, Brooklyn Kersey 2-for-3 and Lebourgeois 2-for-2 with a run.
Ava Roussel and Edler combined to give up six hits, six runs and four walks while striking out seven in five innings.
DOYLE 5, E.D. WHITE 2
Kylee Savant had a two-run home run as part of a four-run third inning to help spark the win.
E.D White got single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and each team scored a run in the fifth.
Contorno was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Savant was 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, Rivero went 1-for-3 with a run, and Collins was 1-for-3 with an RBI as Doyle had five hits.
Lebourgeois gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in four innings, while Collins gave up a hit, a walk and struck out two in three innings.
