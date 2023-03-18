The Doyle softball team went 2-1 in the Parkview Baptist Tournament, scoring a 16-8 win over South Beauregard after dropping a 21-8 decision to St. Mary’s Dominican on Saturday.
Doyle scored three runs in the top of the eighth to defeat Zachary 16-13 on Friday.
DOYLE 16, SOUTH BEAUREGARD 8
Shelby Taylor went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs, while Bailey Mclin was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run to lead a 16-hit effort from Doyle, which led 11-1 after four innings.
Addison Contorno was 2-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, while Brooklyn Kersey was 3-for-4 with two runs.
Ava Roussel had a two-run home run in the third, putting Doyle ahead 4-0.
Roussel have up five hits, four runs, three walks and struck out four in five innings, while Emily Edler gave up four hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in two innings.
Doyle, which scored six in the sixth to take a 13-12 lead and gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, scored the go-ahead run when Genie Lovett reached on an error to score Kersey in the top of the eighth.
Reagan Anthony doubled in Lovett, and Contorno singled in Anthony for the final margin.
Zachary had two runners on in the bottom of the eighth, but Edler got a strikeout to end the game.
Zachary led 12-7 after three innings before Doyle’s six-run sixth.
Anthony went 5-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Contorno was 3-for-6 with two RBIs, and a run, Mclin went 2-for-6 with two runs and an RBI, Kassidy Rivero was 2-for-6 with three runs, Kersey scored three runs, and Roussel went 2-for-4 with four RBIs as Doyle had 17 hits.
Roussel, Allie Lebourgeois and Edler combined to give up 12 hits, 13 runs and five walks while striking out three in eight innings.
ST. MARY’S DOMINICAN 21, DOYLE 8
St. Mary’s, which hit three home runs and four doubles, led 10-5 after three innings and put the game away with a 10-run fourth. Doyle had nine errors.
Roussel went 2-for-2 with two home runs, collecting four RBIs with two runs, while Lovett hit a two-run home run.
Roussel had a two-run home run in the third to tie the score at 3-3 and a two-run home run in the third. Lovett had a two-run home run in the fifth which accounted for the final margin.
Taylor was 2-for-4 with two runs, Lebourgeois was 2-for-3 with a run, while Anthony went 2-for-3.
Edler, Lebourgeois and Roussel combined to give up 17 hits, 21 runs and five walks while striking out five in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.