The Doyle softball team went 2-1 in the Parkview Baptist Tournament, scoring a 16-8 win over South Beauregard after dropping a 21-8 decision to St. Mary’s Dominican on Saturday.

Doyle scored three runs in the top of the eighth to defeat Zachary 16-13 on Friday.

