LIVINGSTON – When it came down to choosing a home to play softball at the next level, Southeastern Louisiana University checked off all the boxes Addison Contorno was looking for.
Contorno, a senior at Doyle, was the honoree at a signing ceremony Friday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“I started playing when I was four, and then the older I got, the more I wanted to play college ball, go D-I, really wanted to stay in state and stay close to home,” Contorno said. “The more I played, the better I got and the more I loved the game. When I got this opportunity, I was like, ‘this is perfect – close to home, D-I, close to all my family and friends …’”
Doyle coach Amanda Decell couldn’t help but be proud following the signing ceremony.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “They come here as seventh-graders or freshmen, and that’s their dream is to play college softball, To watch them grow and watch them improve and watch them live up to their dream, it’s an awesome feeling. It’s cool.
“She’s talked about doing this for three years now, so it’s really cool to see all that happen for her and to see all their hard work pay off,” Decell continued. “They really do put in a lot of time and a lot of work. This is what it’s for. It’s for them to play college ball, so I’m excited for her.”
Contorno got connected with the Southeastern program and coach Rick Fremin through camps, and she got an offer last year.
“I love it there,” Contorno said of Southeastern. “The facilities are nice. The field’s nice. I love how he (Fremin) coaches and how he gets along great with the girls and how everyone’s kind of close and how he loves the word of God and how he spreads that throughout the team. I think it’s going to be great, and I just love the environment there.”
“It’s not a huge school, but it’s not a little school,” Contorno continued. “Their softball program is getting better each year. There are a lot of people I know that already go there. I’m also going there with my best friend (Live Oak’s Chloe Magee), so I think it’s the best thing that in the future is going to help me and being close and having so much support is also going to help me a lot.”
Contorno knows she’ll be learning the ropes of college life next year, and that’s another area in whcih she said being close to home will be a plus.
“Staying close was really great, especially my first year not knowing the schedule, not knowing everything,” she said. “I’m going to move in with my Nana, so I’ll be closer to the campus, but I’m only 30 minutes away from my mom and dad and all of them, so I think it’s going to good living close to everybody.”
Decell agreed.
“I think she likes the idea of being close to home,” Decell said of Contorno. “She knows people there. She feels comfortable there. Obviously, you want to play somewhere where you feel comfortable. I think it’s a great place for her, a great fit.”
As a junior, Contorno was an all-district, All-Parish and Class 2A all-state selection as an outfielder. She said she doesn’t know what her role will be with the Lady Lions, but she knows she can help the Lady Lions.
“I think I’ll be great for the outfield and also with my speed,” she said. “I can also hit for power, so I think I’ll be a good asset to the team.”
Decell said Contorno’s work ethic will help set her apart at Southeastern.
“She’s a worker, so she’s going to make herself fit,” Decell said. “She’s going to find a place. If there’s not one, she’s going to find one. She’s just going to out-work everybody. She’s one (who) is going to always try to make herself better, always try to improve. I just think with her attitude and her work ethic, she’ll find a way to get some playing time.”
Contorno said she’s now focused on her senior season at Doyle.
“I think it’s great that now I have that chip off my shoulder,” she said. “I don’t have to stress about trying to get a scholarship and I just get to play the game and enjoy my senior year and get ready to go play at the college level.”
