Addison Contorno signs with Southeastern

Doyle's Addison Contorno, seated center, poses with her family after signing to play softball at Southeastern Louisiana University during a ceremony Friday at the Doyle Elementary gym.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

LIVINGSTON – When it came down to choosing a home to play softball at the next level, Southeastern Louisiana University checked off all the boxes Addison Contorno was looking for.

Contorno, a senior at Doyle, was the honoree at a signing ceremony Friday at the Doyle Elementary gym.

