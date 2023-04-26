There are some feelings coaches and players just don’t forget.
The Doyle softball program had one of those last season after Many’s Tia Holmes threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts in an 11-0 win in the Class 2A semifinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Doyle coach Amanda Decell is hoping that experience is something her team can build on as it makes its third straight trip to the state tournament.
“I think the biggest thing from last year was the fact that we got there,” Decell said. “We lost a big senior class before, and the big question was how good are we going to be? How much are we going to have to re-build? Just to make it there was a huge positive for us, so we know going into the next year, well, we should be even better. We lose one senior (KK Savant), and she was a big part of our team, but we’re getting back eight, nine starters, so we should be even better, so the goal this year obviously is to make the tournament.”
The No. 3 Lady Tigers have done that and will face No. 2 Kaplan in the Division III semifinals Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur, but Decell didn’t make it easy on her team by design.
Doyle started the season with seven straight games against Class 5A teams, going 3-4 against Fontainebleau, Walker, East Ascension, Central, St. Joseph’s, Chalmette and Dutchtown.
“They played a really hard schedule this year, but I knew that we were capable of making it to the tournament, so I wanted us to be better prepared for when we get there,” Decell said.
The Lady Tigers also played 18 straight road games following their 5-4 win over Walker in the second game of the season.
“It just kind of happened,” Decell said of the stretch. “I think with the COVID year (2020), you didn’t finish half the season, so when you go to schedule the next season, some coaches want to keep it the same because they didn’t get their home game, some coaches want to flip it, so I think it kind of messed up my home-and-away, but if you look at all of our regular games, not tournament games, it was half-and-half. It’s just they were bulked up into the beginning of the season and the end of the season.”
Heading into the state tournament, Doyle is 24-11 on the season, and while the loss total is a bit higher than some of the program’s past teams, Decell is mindful of the teams those losses have come to, including parish state tournament participants Albany, Live Oak and French Settlement, along with Holden.
Doyle finished the regular season with a five-game winning streak with victories over Slidell, Northshore and Ponchatoula while defeating Madison Prep and Parkview Baptist in the District 6-3A tournament.
“Even though you keep preaching to them ‘you’re playing good teams, you’re playing good teams’, it is tough to lose more than you’re used to, so you have to tell them these tough schedules, they can either break you or make you stronger, and we have to keep pushing and every day show up and give 110 percent, and it is going to make you stronger, and I really think it has,” Decell said. “The last two weeks it has shown that they are a much stronger team than where we started out.”
Decell said she said playing on the road so much as benefitted the team, pointing to Doyle’s 10-0 win over Winnfield in the quarterfinals.
“I think it kind of helped us in the third-round game,” she said. “Unfortunately, we had to travel, but we are used to playing away games, and we are used to playing in other people’s environments and batting first and kind of taking the momentum from the game, and we kind of like that sometimes. We’re used to it.”
The team’s lone senior is Addison Contorno, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, while pitchers Bella Collins and Ava Roussel have come on late in the season. Kassidy Rivero has a home run in the past two games.
“The mental strength of the pitchers has grown, and that’s the biggest thing,” Decell said. “I mean, it all starts in the circle. They’ve really matured this season, and they’ve really improved. It’s a process. I tell them that every day. It is a process, and we have to trust the process, and it will pay off in the playoffs. We’ve played everybody, so through playoffs, there’s nothing we haven’t seen. There’s no pitcher we haven’t faced that we haven’t seen already, and I think it’s really helped us through the playoff season.”
Decell is hoping the team’s previous experience playing in Sulphur works to its advantage.
“Sulphur’s different,” Decell said. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s just a different environment. I love it. I love the energy. I love the noise, but it’s something that you kind of have to experience once, and then you’re ready for it next time. It’s really hard to adjust to it the first time. Us bringing back most of our starters and they’ve been to Sulphur, they’ve experienced it, I think that is going to be a plus on our side.”
Decell said she’s expecting a comparable matchup with Kaplan.
“I honestly think they are very much like us,” she said. “Pitching does well, but they are hittable, and their team hits very well. I do think that it’s going to be a slugfest. It’s going to be who out-hits who, and I think we’ve got a shot. The positive for us is that our pitchers are throwing a lot better now, so if we can slow down their hitters and we’re hitting – I think we’re peaking right now with our hitting, so I think it’s a good time for us to out-hit somebody.”
