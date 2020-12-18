LIVINGSTON – Madison Diaville admits she might not have played softball in college, but a visit to LSU-Eunice changed that.
It’s because she figures Eunice is close to being at home without staying at home.
“It was just like – it was obvious that I wanted to go there,” Diaville said after signing with the Lady Bengals during a ceremony at Johnnie Sartwell Park on Thursday. “It’s just like this small town here in Livingston, and it just reminded me so much of home.
“The campus is so small, it just reminded me of how small Doyle and Livingston is,” Diaville continued. “You’ll probably know all of the people, and when I talked to all of the girls, they said everybody in sports is so close. It just reminded me of home, and I knew it wouldn’t be hard going somewhere that I’m used to instead of somewhere big.”
For Doyle coach Amanda Decell, Diaville’s signing is the culmination of work she’s put in to get to this point.
“Ever since I’ve known her, she’s always talked about playing college ball,” Decell said. “This is a really big deal for her, and I’m glad that all of her hard work the past five years and longer than that, is going to pay off for her.”
Diaville, who was a second-team All-Parish selection as a utility player as a sophomore, got on the Lady Bengals’ radar after attending their camps.
“Since I decided to look for colleges so late, they really didn’t have any scholarships available, so I was basically on their list for whenever people quit, so as soon as somebody came into her office and quit, she (LSUE coach Meghan Collins) was like, ‘I want you …,’” Daiville said.
Diaville said there was also a bit of waiting involved before she got that call.
“I was still looking around, seeing if I had other offers,” she said. “I probably wasn’t going to go two hours away if I didn’t get a scholarship because it was already expensive, so I was just waiting to see if I did and I was looking for other places to go, but I knew how bad I wanted to go there, so I was basically just waiting for them to call me, because I probably wouldn’t have played college softball if I wouldn’t have been there, but I’m thankful that they did.”
Diaville, who was also a first-team All-District 10-2A selection at catcher as a sophomore, expects to play in the outfield at LSU-Eunice, but Decell said wherever Diaville winds up playing won’t be a problem.
“She’s always had the attitude of she’ll play wherever you tell her to play,” Decell said. “I do think she’s comfortable in the outfield. I think she likes it out there, but she can play first base, she can play catcher, she can play wherever you want her to play, and she’s going to work hard. That’s one of Madison’s greatest assets, I think, is that she is such a hard worker. She always gives 100 percent every single day – never skips a day – and that’s one of the best things about her.”
Decell said Diaville has another attribute that will serve her well in college.
“I think she loves softball,” Decell said. “I really think she loves it, to give 100 percent every day like she does, she really does love it, and that’s what it’s going to take for her to be successful in college, to put in the work, to get the playing time and to be successful. She’ll do fine.”
Diaville is hoping to use her senior season at Doyle as a springboard into her college career.
“I’m ready,” Diaville said. “I have so many goals set, not just for me, but for the team, just to play the best season, so I can leave this season going into college excited for what will happen there.”
