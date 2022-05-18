LIVINGSTON – The lone senior on this season’s Doyle softball team is getting a chance to continue her career in college.
Kay Kay Savant signed with LSU-Eunice during a ceremony Tuesday at Johnny Sartwell Park. Savant will be reunited with former Doyle teammate Madison Daiville, who recently wrapped up her freshman season with the Lady Bengals.
“I’m very excited because I get to still play softball even though my high school career ended, and I also get to play softball with Madison Daiville, who graduated last year, so I’m excited about that too,” Savant said.
“I’ve always wanted to play college softball ever since I was little,” she said. “Now I’m here.”
Of course, Daiville played a role in getting Savant to sign with the Lady Bengals.
“Before I went on the visit, I talked with her about it, and she said that she loves it there,” Savant said. “I just know it’s going to be fun getting to play with her again because she was one of my best friends.”
A visit to campus during basketball season solidified her decision to sign, while noting her father, Chris, has family in the Eunice area.
“I liked the environment, and the coaches are very nice,” Savant said. “The players that are already there were very nice. It’s also close to family, so it will make it easy on family. It just felt like home there.”
Savant said she’s also a fan of the Lady Bengals’ style of play.
“I think they’re really good,” she said. “I like the way (LSU-Eunice) Coach Meghan (Collins) coaches. She’s very into it and she gets very excited, and that’s what I like in a coach.”
Doyle coach Amanda Decell praised Savant and her contributions to the school’s softball program.
“She couldn’t be more deserving of getting this opportunity,” Decell said. “She has given 100 percent to our program since seventh grade, and she’s always someone that I could always depend on because she gave 100 percent. I knew she would give me everything on every play and every at-bat, so she was a very easy player to trust, and that’s why she’d always be on the field for me.”
Savant played first base during her time at Doyle and said there are spots open at first base and in the outfield in Eunice. She said she’ll be playing for the Bombers 18U team over the summer.
“We’re just going to see which spot I fit in (best) with. I’ll be good either way,” Savant said with a laugh. “It’s not a guaranteed spot, so I am going to have to go in there and work for it and do my summer workouts.”
Based on experience, Decell said Savant will settle in where she’s needed, and she’s also expecting Savant to make an impression on the LSU-Eunice coaching staff.
“It won’t matter,” Decell said. “She’s going to do well wherever you put her. She doesn’t look like your typical first baseman. She’s on the shorter end. She’s not very long, but she stretches for the ball well. She plays first base very, very well. I don’t know what they have defensively right now, or what they’re going to have next year, but I think she will find a way in there because she’s going to give it her all every single day.
“She’s going to be that clutch player,” Decell continued. “She’s going to get the hit at the right time, and she’s going to stand out in some way. That’s what it’s going to take because everybody’s good at the college level, but she is going to find a way to stand out, and she’s going to make that clutch play or have that clutch at-bat, so I think she’ll find a way in there (to the lineup).”
