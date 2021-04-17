LIVINGSTON - - Sometimes a little word of mouth can go a long way.
That was the case for Doyle’s Marely Olivier, who signed to play softball at Baton Rouge Community College on Friday.
“I’ve always wanted to play since I was little and go into college ball, but I didn’t know if was going to be able to because I didn’t want to be too far from home, and I would always get injured in some place, so I didn’t know if I was going to be able to keep playing and be able to play college ball, but I’m lucky that I am,” Olivier said.
Doyle coach Amanda Decell said Olivier got on BRCC’s radar after she got a text from Lady Bears assistant coach Thomas Hymel.
“He texted me and said that he heard that we had a pitcher that wasn’t committed yet,” Decell said. “He asked how she was and told him without a doubt, she can play at the next level and he needed to come watch her.”
That set the wheels in motion for Hymel and the BRCC program to land Olivier.
“I’m personal friends with Coach Amanda, so I reached out to her and said, ‘hey what’s Marley’s plans?’, and at the time, I think her plans were kind of up in the air, so we started pursuing her really hard,” Hymel said. “We knew immediately that she was going to make an immediate impact for our program. We wanted her to be at BRCC, so we made immediate contact with her, and I was able to come and watch her play a couple of times.
“She’s not just a super talent, but a super kid, and that’s something we really value in our program is the quality of the kid, the character of the child, and we think Marley’s going to be great for us, not only on the field, but in the dugout and in the classroom,” Hymel continued. “She just brings all the qualities of a BRCC player that we want.”
Olivier admitted she was unsure about continuing her career in college before talking with BRCC.
“I didn’t want to be far away from home, and I just wanted to make sure that if I was playing that this was something that I was going to put 100 percent work and effort into,” Olivier said. “I love softball, and with this offer, then obviously, I would put all my hard work and effort to be able to play.”
Oliver, who was a first-team All-District 10-2A and second-team All-Parish selection at pitcher as a sophomore while earning honorable mention All-State recognition, said there were a few selling points for her with the BRCC program, including that the campus is close to home. She said she also likes where the program is headed. She’ll also have Doyle teammate Rebecka Lovett in the fold with her at BRCC after Lovett signed with the Lady Bears in earlier this year.
“I know some of the girls on there, and they all just put forth their best hard work and effort,” Olivier said. “They work with them. They make sure they have their grades. They practice. Softball’s a top priority for them, so I’ll be able to go in and have that as one of my top priorities as well.”
Hymel said the approach to recruiting Olivier wasn’t complicated.
“All you can do is be honest with the kids, and we were honest with Marley,” Hymel said. “We saw her role being a big one for us. Obviously, pitching is a huge part of the game, and it is at the junior college level as well. We were honest with her, and I think she appreciated that. We told her where she would fit in. We’re going to put a lot of responsibility on her when she gets there early because we think she’s going to do great things for us early in her career.”
Olivier will likely be a pitcher only for the Lady Bears, but Decell said she’d also like to see her get a chance to see her hit at the next level based on what she’s done for the Lady Tigers.
“She’s pretty much a pitcher only for us, but she can really hit the ball, and she can really hit the ball, and she’s shown that this year,” Decell said. “She’s got one of our top batting averages this year, so I hope they do give her a chance to swing it. I think she enjoys hitting, so I hope they allow her to do that.”
The most important thing for Decell is knowing Olivier found a program that is a good fit for her.
“I’m happy that she found a home where she feels comfortable,” Decell said. “She’s excited about being there. She’s worked hard for a lot of years to get where she is, and she deserves to be somewhere where she’s happy and comfortable and able to play at the next level. I’m just excited to see her so happy about it.”
“It fell into our lap, and it was a perfect situation,” Decell said.
