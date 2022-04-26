At times this season, opposing announcers have had to do a double-take, or in this case, a triple-take while reading the Doyle softball team’s starting lineup.
It’s just the sort of thing that happens when three sisters – Kay Kay Savant, Kylee Savant and Allie Savant – are all starting for the Lady Tigers.
“It’s funny when you’re writing a lineup card and you’ve got to write the word ‘Savant’ three times,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “It’s pretty cool.”
The Savant sisters and No. 4 see Doyle meet top-seeded Many in the Class 2A semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
While their last name is the same, Decell said each of the sisters is different in her own way.
“You almost wouldn’t think they’re sisters unless they’re fighting, and then you remember they’re sisters, but they’re all three very different – very different athletes and people,” Decell said.
Kay Kay Savant is a senior first baseman who has been a starter since she was a seventh-grader.
“Kay Kay’s not going to say a whole lot,” Decell said. “She’s not going to fuss a whole lot, but she is a leader by example. She is going to do everything the right way. If you watch her play, if you watch her practice, and in games, she is probably doing the right thing.”
Kay Kay Savant described her personality the following way:
“I’m the quiet one out of the three,” she said. “I’m not the loud, obnoxious, crazy, funny one.”
That would be Kylee Savant, a freshman, who said part of her personality comes from being the team’s catcher.
“I’ve always been behind the plate, and I just feel like I have to control my field,” Kylee Savant said. “I’ve got to know where everybody’s going, and of course I have to do that the loud way. I love doing that.”
Decell said having two such diverse personalities on the team is a plus.
“Kylee is a vocal leader,” Decell said. “You will hear Kylee the entire game. You will hear Kylee at practice, and it’s all positive things. It’s all great things, but she is our vocal leader, so they’re (Kay Kay and Kylee) a real good combination for us.”
The happy medium comes from seventh-grader Allie Savant, the Lady Tigers’ starting right fielder.
“I’m kind of like a clown,” Allie Savant said. “I’m kind of goofy, but I’m not that loud either. I’m kind of between quiet and loud, and I’m funny.”
“They could be silly, dancing around,” Decell said in describing Allie Savant’s personality. “She is just all over the place, and then on the field, she’s quiet. She’s a little mix of both of them (Kay Kay and Kylee), to be honest with you.”
Kay Kay Savant said she’s taken both of her sisters under her wing when it comes to getting them familiar with playing high school softball and the ins-and-out of how the Doyle softball program works, a process she said wasn’t difficult because of the bond she shares with her sisters.
Kylee and Kay Kay Savant played a big part in getting Allie acclimated to high school softball this season, something she gave her sisters credit for.
“They got me out of my comfort zone at the beginning of the year so I could express myself to the team,” Allie Savant said. “They made me relax around the team.”
Allie Savant admitted this season has been a learning process for her, but it’s helped having her sisters with her, noting things started coming together for her in the Acadiana Tournament.
“I had to work for my position,” Allie Savant said. “I had my ups. I had my downs. Some good games. Some bad games.”
“They talked to me, and they would give me motivational speeches before the game,” Allie Savant said. “Kylie would give me speeches about what to swing at when I’m at bat, like a plan at the plate, and Kay Kay would calm me down when I was anxious.”
Said Kay Kay Savant of helping Allie: “I help her build her confidence up, and I just make sure that she’s having fun on the field and that she’s not overthinking anything and just playing ball.”
Decell took note of Kay Kay and Kylie Savant’s efforts to help their younger sister this season.
“I think they do a good job of kind of coaching her up and giving her a heads up on what to do in a situation or ‘hey, you need to do this, you need to do that.’ I think it does help her out confidence-wise and just situationally knowing what to do, and they talk her up all the time, so I think it does help her,” Decell said.
Starting seventh-graders isn’t anything new for Decell, who also said Allie Savant has grown up around softball with her sisters.
“It’s tough as a seventh-grader. Sometimes we don’t really have a choice,” Decell said. “We have to do what we have to do. That’s what we’re given, but it’s really special when kids can handle it at that young of an age, and so when they can do it, we let them go. I do think it helps that she has older sisters that help her along the way, and she’s used to being out there. She’s’ used to being at the park every day. It’s something that’s comfortable to her.”
She also praised Kylee Savant’s development as a catcher.
“Kylee’s a freshman, but she plays like an upperclassman,” Decell said. “Most people don’t realize that she’s a freshman. Actually, a lot of coaches think of the Savant sisters, she’s the senior. They always mistake her for the senior, and it makes Kay Kay mad, but it’s just because she’s a little bigger and she just looks like an upperclassman when she plays. She’s doing a great job and I hope that she continues to progress and get better every year.”
While the Savant sisters have different personalities, Decell said each one brings something different to the team as well.
“Kylie’s more of a home run hitter,” Decell said. “Kay Kay’s that base hitter. She’s going to get you a base hit at a clutch time, and Allie’s been pretty good in the outfield. She’s going to make a good play in the outfield. They just all have their little special things.”
Kay Kay and Kylie Savant have also developed chemistry on the field at their respective positions, and both said that helps in certain situations.
“I just know when Kylie’s going to throw down to me at first,” Kay Kay Savant said. “We kind of just read each other and we just know what each other are going to do.”
Kylee Savant elaborated on how things work on the field between the two.
“When I catch and I feel like somebody’s taking a big lead off first base, I will look at Kay Kay, and she gets me,” Kylee said. “We’ll make this eye contact thing, and I’m like I don’t even have to make a face. It’s just eye contact, and she knows next pitch, hey, I’m coming down first base line. Get ready.”
The sisters said playing softball together has helped build their bond as siblings and makes playing softball more fun, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their moments.
“Not long ago, I had to pull two of them aside because I could tell there was some tension going on and some of the girls were saying that they were arguing,” Decell said. “I had to say, ‘Look, I know you want your sister to do well. It’s her senior year, and I know you want to win. Ya’ll have just got to let it go.’ When you’re on the field, you’re not sisters anymore. When you get off the field, you be sisters again. When you’re on the field, you’re just teammates. That’s all it is.”
“They might butt heads, but when they get on that field, they have each other’s back all the time,” Decell continued. “No matter how mad they are each other, I will hear one of them congratulating the other and there’s no doubt they have each other’s back.”
Right now, the Savant sisters and their teammates are focused on playing in Sulphur with the goal of winning a state championship after falling in the title game to Many last season.
“It’s really cool,” Kay Kay Savant said. “I never really thought that we’d all be together on the same field, playing for the same team, making the same accomplishments. It’s a really great thing. To go to state with both sisters, it’s going to be an amazing thing.”
For those who have never been to the state tournament, the atmosphere can be overwhelming, but Allie Savant figures she has an advantage because she’s been to the tournament as a spectator before, watching her sisters play. This time around, she’ll be playing.
“I know that it’s going to be very loud and crazy, and I’m ready for that,” she said.
Kylee Savant said the Lady Tigers are on a mission.
“We’re just going in, we’ve got a mindset like we know what we’ve got to do,” she said. “We’ve got to win. Obviously, it’s Sulphur. It’s going to be crazy. Everyone knows that, but we just want to handle the pressure and play our game.”
While that’s the Lady Tigers’ goal, Decell said she realizes the significance of what the Savant sisters will accomplish by playing together in Sulphur.
“You don’t see three sisters starting on the same team and then going to state,” Decell said. “It’s very special for their family, too.”
That’s something that’s not lost on Kay Kay Savant, who said she’s looking forward to playing in the state tournament with her sisters with extended family in attendance.
“It’s just going to just being an amazing sight to see all three kids, grandkids, cousins, be on the same field together,” Kay Kay said.
