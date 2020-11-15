WATSON – A dream that began in junior high became a reality for Live Oak softball play Katie Van Der Mark when she signed to play with McNeese State last week, and even then, maybe it still hadn’t sunk in just yet.
“I’m really overwhelmed because I’ve been chasing my dream since I first played tee-ball, and actually getting to play at the school that I fell in love with the moment I stepped on the field in eighth grade is crazy to even think about,” Van Der Mark said.
Van Der Mark went to a camp at McNeese as an eighth-grader – a visit that stuck with her.
“It was the first time ever saw a college campus,” Van Der Mark said. “Any school I visited, I compared it to McNeese. I even went to LSU, and I was like, ‘they’re just not my people.’ I just knew it was always there (McNeese).”
While she was on the visit, Van Der Mark also met Katie Roux, who played at McNeese and served on the school’s coaching staff before becoming the coach at Live Oak last year.
“I just remember meeting her, and she was like, ‘I’m so excited you’re here,’” Van Der Mark said. “When you’re in eighth grade, you don’t realize what that means. Now, looking back I realize, they wanted me as much as I wanted them, and we’re both trying to play it cool, of course.”
Roux, who married Live Oak defensive coordinator and track coach Stephen Prescott over the summer, said things couldn’t have worked out any better for Van Der Mark.
“She wanted to go to McNeese, she got an offer, and she took it, and her dreams are now coming true, so it really just worked out how it’s supposed to,” Roux Prescott said.
“We’re fortunate here at Live Oak,” Roux Prescott continued. “We have players go to the next level year in and year out. I’m blessed to be a part of a program that has such great athletes, but they’ve put in work since they were little kids, and it’s consistently been paying off for them. We’re happy for Katie. We’re proud of Katie, but this all comes back to she’s been putting in the work since she was a young athlete and it’s just paying off for her now.”
Van Der Mark went to her last camp at McNeese in January.
“They weren’t recruiting anyone else in my class until they found out that I was available,” Van Der Mark said. “They thought I was already committed, so when I went to that camp, I knew I had to perform well.”
It paid off as Van Der Mark was in biology class when she got a call from McNeese coach James Landreneau to set up an official visit, which happened Feb. 18, a day Van Der Mark didn’t have to think twice about remembering.
“We went on the visit, and it didn’t matter what they had to say or what they did, I was just on Cloud Nine,” Van Der Mark said. “What really set me, and I knew for a fact I wanted to be at that school was the people and the coaches. When I met Coach James and Coach Robbie (Tate) and Coach Shellie (Landry), I knew that they were family from the start. I fell in love and they just welcomed me with open arms and I could tell how much they loved me and how much they wanted me to be there. Like I said before, it’s a home away from home, and I’m all about family. I know it’s two-and-a-half hours away, but I know that’s where I’m supposed to be. When they were with me, I was like, ‘OK. I can spend four years with these people, and I know they’re going to love me unconditionally.’ The coaches are what set me. I don’t need a big facility. I need a family.”
Van Der Mark committed later that day.
“It didn’t matter what school was in front of me, even SEC schools, it wasn’t McNeese,” Van Der Mark said. “I needed my family.”
Van Der Mark plays middle infield on her tournament ball team and third base for Live Oak. She earned second-team All-Parish honors as an infielder as a sophomore after making the move to center field after breaking her hand.
“I’m probably going to stay in the infield,” Van Der Mark said. “I’m loud. I like to communicate. My leadership definitely, I think, is meant to be in the infield, and that’s where I’m going to stay.”
Roux Prescott said Van Der Mark will be successful in college thanks to three main qualities.
“Katie is an extreme athlete,” Roux Prescott said. “She works hard. She does well in the classroom, and she’s a really good teammate, so I think if you have those three things, you have a shot to be great at anything. Part of being a great college athlete is being a well-rounded person, and I think that’s one thing Katie does really well, so I think she’s going to be successful at the next level.”
Roux Prescott said she also knows there’s some pressure off of Van Der Mark heading into her senior season.
“Committing early and signing early is always a relief for a lot of athletes, especially if they get to go to a school that they’ve been wanting to go to for a long time,” Roux Prescott said. “I know that she’s been wanting to go to McNeese for a while now, so I think it’s good to be able to do it early, but I think it’s also you’re grateful no matter whether you sign in November or you sign the last day before you go to college.”
