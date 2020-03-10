Emma Hutchinson and Olivia Lackie combined on a five-hitter, and Holden picked up 15 hits, scoring all of its runs in the first three innings of an 11-2 win over Catholic-New Iberia on Monday at Holden.
The Lady Rockets got four hits in a four-run first inning before CHNI rallied for a run in the top of the second inning.
Holden added four runs in the second, keyed by three straight two-out doubles from Gracie Duffy, Taylor Douglas and Maddie McDonald, helping extend the lead to 8-1.
A solo home run to lead off the third cut the lead to 8-2, but Taylor Barfield had a solo home run, and Ashley Fogg added a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.
Barfield went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, McDonald went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Douglas was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, and Alyson Fletcher and Olivia Barnes each went 2-for-2 to lead Holden.
Hutchinson gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out three in three innings, while Lackie gave up two hits, a walk and struck out nine in four innings of relief.
