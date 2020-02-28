French Settlement used an eight-run fifth inning to spark a 16-2 road win over Loranger on Thursday for its first win of the season.
The Lady Lions took advantage of five singles and four errors in the big inning after building an 8-2 lead. Loranger had seven errors.
Britney Melton and Carley Roddy had run-scoring singles in a three-run first for FSHS and added two runs in the third before Loranger got its only runs of the game in the bottom of the inning, cutting the lead to 5-2.
Emma Petite had an run-scoring triple and Sarah Petite an RBI single in a three-run fourth inning to push the lead to 8-2.
Emma Petite went 3-for-4 with four runs and an RBI, Sarah Petite was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, Melton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Addison McMorris was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Roddy was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run as FSHS collected 14 hits.
Melton gave up four hits, two runs and struck out seven with no walks in five innings to get the win.
