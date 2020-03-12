Doyle used an eight-run first inning to key a 13-1 victory over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A softball action Thursday in Slidell.
The Lady Tigers collected seven hits in the first inning, including a three-run triple from Elise Jones and a two-run triple by Addison Contorno.
Kassidy Rivero had an RBI single in the second inning, and Doyle picked up two more runs in the third for an 11-0 lead.
PJP got its run on a pair of errors in the fourth before Kylee Savant hit a two-run home run, her fourth of the season, to cap the scoring in the fifth.
Savant, Marley Olivier and Rivero each had three hits for Doyle, which had 16 in the game.
Olivier hurled a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.