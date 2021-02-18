Some of the key players involved in the Holden softball program’s run to three straight Class B state championships have moved on to play in college, but that doesn’t mean the goal has changed for the Lady Rockets heading into the season.
“I think the team recognizes the talent that we lost and are rising to the challenge and still have the same expectations,” Lady Rockets coach Linzey Bowers said with pitcher Olivia Lackie (South Alabama), third baseman/pitcher Emma Hutchinson (Louisiana Tech) and catcher Ashley Fogg (Northwest Florida) no longer in the fold. “They’re showing up, working hard, and they all have that same goal at the front of their mind to win a state championship.”
The Lady Rockets aren’t without seniors this season with shortstop Olivia Barnes, first baseman Taylor Barfield and outfielder Aubrey Haltom returning.
Sophomore Taylor Douglas figures to be the team’s ace in the circle this season.
“She’s going to provide a lot of power on the mound, hopefully a lot of consistency,” Bowers said. “She’ll be able to mix her pitches up a little bit, but she’s going to be the workhorse this season. She’s excited for the challenge. She’s been waiting her turn. She’s been working really hard. It’s her time to shine.”
Freshman Ava Roussel will be the Lady Rockets’ second pitcher.
Sophomores Maddie McDonald and Emma Wilson will be the team’s options at catcher.
“We’re just trying to make sure they’re both prepared, especially this year,” Bowers said. “So I’m trying to get them both as many reps as possible behind the plate. Ideally, I’d like to have that one go to catcher because Emma will be a starting outfielder, so if she’s going to be behind the plate, we’ve got to find out who’s next out there, too.”
“It’s going to be whoever’s the most consistent, whoever is the most vocal leader type, and who can control the running game,” Bowers said.
Sophomore Kamrynn Ouber will take over at third base with Anna Hutchinson also an option at second and third base.
“She played a lot of third base while Emma was out with basketball, and she was a defensive replacement there,” Bowers said of Ouber. “She’s done a really good job over on third base, so I’m excited to see what she does this season.”
Bowers said the biggest adjustment for the Lady Rockets defensively will be getting used to not having Lackie’s strikeout numbers in the circle, but she’s confident it won’t be an issue.
Wilson, Gracie Duffy, Alyson Fletcher, Aubrey Haltom and Raiveh Craddock will rotate in the outfield.
“When you only have to make a few outs a game, anybody can do that, but I don’t see us having a pitcher that’s going to strike out double-digit (batters) every game, so that’s kind of our challenge. That’s kind of our focus is we’ve got to step up and when our pitcher gets us an easy out, we’ve got to have her back. It’s getting a lot reps defensively and getting comfortable make multiple plays a game.”
“She (Douglas) does great,” Bowers said. “She is going to rack up some strikeouts, but people are going to put the ball in play, so (it’s) just letting her know that we have her back and we can make those easy plays. I think we have a talented outfield this year that’s going to be able to make those great plays also.”
The Lady Rockets are scheduled to open the season Thursday against Ponchatoula at 3:30 p.m. at Hammond America Park, and Bowers said she’s pleased with the team’s depth heading into the campaign.
“I look at the roster and I see 14 kids that jump out that can compete at any moment, which is really exciting,” she said. “I think our offense is going to be pretty solid one through nine and even have some kids, if needed, can come off of the bench and get a hit. I’m expecting a power offense this season and just a lot of consistency just because they’ve been hitting together for a while.”
Bowers said the objective for the Lady Rockets is to pick up another state title.
“Everything is we’re working toward that,” she said. “We kind of have a new identity. We did lose those kids, but I think the kids are fired up, and they know what it takes. That’s what we’re tasting. We’re not settling. We’re not saying it’s a rebuilding year. We’re going all out. We’re going after it. That’s the ultimate goal.”
