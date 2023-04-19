LIVINGSTON – Doyle got off to a fast start in its Division III regional playoff game with Sumner, but Lady Tigers coach Amanda Decell is looking for a more complete effort from her team heading into the next round.
No. 3 Doyle put together a four-run first inning on its way to a 6-2 win over No. 19 Jewel Sumner at Johnny Sartwell Park on Tuesday.
“We started off really good, the energy was up, we hit the ball really well,” Decell said. “We just kind of flattened out, and that’s just something that’s going to have to change going into the next round. We can’t flatten out. We can’t think the game is over. It has to be a full seven innings, and that’s the change we’re going to make next round.”
Doyle advances to play the winner of No. 6 South Beauregard and No. 11 Winnfield.
After working around a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning Doyle got rolling in the bottom of the inning as Bailey McLin and Addison Contorno got consecutive one-out singles to right field.
Kassidy Rivero followed with a double to center to knock in the game’s first run, and Kylee Savant’s fly ball to left scored another for a 2-0 lead.
Ava Roussel followed with a two-run home run to right field, putting Doyle ahead 4-0.
“I just go up to bat and I look for a strike,” Roussel said. “I have to do my job when I have to do my job when I have runners on base. It’s playoffs, so you have to adjust. I’m not going up there to look for a home run. I’m just going up there to look for a base hit.”
Sumner stranded two runners in the top of the second, and Doyle tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning as Bella Collins singled to lead off, and courtesy runner Reagan Anthony stole second, moved to third and scored on consecutive grounder to shortstop by Genie Lovett and Shelby Taylor for a 5-0 lead.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth as Sumner stranded a runner in both the third and fourth innings while Doyle was retired in order.
“We really do feed off of our energy,” Decell said. “We feed off the dugout’s energy. When that flattens out, our bats flatten out, so we’ve got to stay pumped up the whole game and keep the bats going.”
Sumner got its runs in the fifth as Kelci Solomon led off with a single to right field, Kaydn Schenk reached on an error and Ava Daniels grounded into a fielder’s choice at second base.
Bre’leigh Bryant popped out to shortstop, and Daniels got into a rundown between first and second. Solomon broke from third and beath the throw home, cutting the lead to 5-1, and Daniels was safe at second.
“We do have some young players out there, so when things like that happen, they hit the panic button a little bit, but we’ll learn from it and next time we’ll make a better decision,” Decell said. “I thought that the girls got through that game very well. Everything that I’ve heard about Sumner was if let them hang around, they’re going to start hitting the ball, they’re going to score runs, and they sure did. They started hitting the ball. They put some runs on the board. We let it go way too long. We should have hit the ball continuously and kept the momentum on our side.”
Jaime Travis followed with a single to right field, cutting the lead to 5-2.
Doyle stranded a runner in the bottom of the fifth after McLin reached on a two-out error.
Sumner’s Madison Chauvin led off the top of the sixth with a single to right field, and Decell made a pitching change, bringing in Roussel for Collins.
Collins gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in five innings to get the win.
“My approach … is just to really pound the zone and allow my defense to work,” Collins said. “I definitely feel like we’ve picked up momentum as to what the playoff environment’s going to be like and being able to adjust to that and play how we know how to play.”
Roussel got two outs, gave up a single to Solomon and struck out Schenk to get out of the inning, leaving runners at first and second.
Sumner stranded eight runners in the game, leaving at least one in every inning except the seventh, when Roussel retired the Cowgirls in order to end the game.
“In the circle, we struggled a little bit more than we have been today, but I thought our defense was really solid behind Bella,” Decell said. “They made a lot of good plays with runners on base to get us out of a lot of innings. They had a lot of scoreless innings because our defense made great plays.”
Roussel gave up one hit, no walks and struck out three in two innings.
“Our other pitcher was struggling, so I had to come in and do my job – pitch strikes – and I held them up,” Roussel said. “I’m just looking to throw strikes. If I strike them out, I strike them out, but I have a defense behind me, so that’s all that matters.”
Doyle got the game’s final run when Rivero led off the sixth with a home run to left field. It was Rivero’s first career home run in the playoffs.
“We hit in the first inning,” Rivero said after going 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. “We came out hot, scored five runs, and then we went all the way to the sixth with no runs. Coming up to bat with a leadoff home run, it felt really good for myself and really good for my team. I was just trying to look for a line drive, get a base hit, because that’s all Coach Decell wanted was just a base hit. To get a home run, it felt really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.