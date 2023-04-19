Doyle-Sumner softball Bella Collins

Doyle's Bella Collins delivers a pitch against Sumner during Tuesday's playoff game.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

LIVINGSTON – Doyle got off to a fast start in its Division III regional playoff game with Sumner, but Lady Tigers coach Amanda Decell is looking for a more complete effort from her team heading into the next round.

No. 3 Doyle put together a four-run first inning on its way to a 6-2 win over No. 19 Jewel Sumner at Johnny Sartwell Park on Tuesday.

