WATSON – There’s more than just a sparkling new facility awaiting the start of Live Oak’s season.
The Lady Eagles also have a new coach in former Denham Springs High and McNeese State standout Katie Roux making her head coaching debut this year.
“I’m excited,” said Roux, who turns 28 in May. “If I’m coaching kindergarten or Division I. I’m just excited to be able to work with young people and help them achieve things they didn’t think they could. Being at Live Oak is really nice because I get to come home.”
Live Oak completed the 2019 season with a 12-16 season and was knocked out in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs by eventual Class 5A state runner-up St. Amant.
Roux, an associate head coach for three years at McNeese State when the Cowgirls advanced to the NCAA regionals each season, put together a coaching staff of Natalie Cobb, Brandi Smart and Olivia Myers that will have their first team trying to hit the following benchmarks.
“You have to be able play good defense, be able to pitch it with command and you have to be able to put the ball in play,” Roux said. “Offensively, we just want to get after it when we’re in the box and make sure we’re getting in our hacks.
“You also have to be able to run the bases really well,” Roux said. “We’re going to focus on throwing strike one in the circle. We’re going to focus on taking extra bags as far as base running goes. I do believe defense wins championships. We’ll pay a lot of attention to detail.”
Roux wasn’t concerned about the reasons for last year’s decline, just motivated by the opportunity to help her team work hard each day and achieve success along the way.
“I just know how it’s going to be done from this point forward,” she said. “The kids really embraced me with open arms as well as the administration and the community. We want to be a very disciplined team. We want to care more about others than we care about ourselves.
“Any team that you have that buys into team and doing whatever it takes to be successful, whether they agree or not, at that point you have something special,” she said. “We have some leadership, both from upperclassmen and underclassmen. They’re willing to do whatever’s asked of them and when you do that you have a great team.”
Two members of Live Oak’s infield – junior third baseman Katie Van Der Mark and sophomore second baseman Shaun Leiva – are among the team top returning players.
Van Der Mark and Leiva were first team All-District 4-5A and All-Parish selections last season and figure to help serve as building blocks for a roster with an overall youthful look.
“We will still rely on her bat for power,” Roux said of Van Der Mark. “She still knows her role for hitting doubles and homers and she runs well. Shawn brings a ton of energy, brings a positive attitude. She can bunt, slash and is a true utility player. We’re expecting a lot from her based on her skill set.”
The rest of the infield will have a decidedly fresh look with either sophomores or freshmen sprinkled in the depth chart.
Take for instance the catcher position, where freshman Casey Bennett and sophomore Gracie Bailey battled for the position going into the season.
Sophomore Jenea Adams, along with juniors Kara Kay Bolden and Alayna Kramer, have battled for at first base. Leiva has been pushed by junior Kate Campbell and sophomore Emily Dimaio at second.
Adams, who’s also in the mix at second, has waged a battle with freshman Chloe Magee for the team’s starting berth at shortstop and freshman Kelsie Hopkins has provided Van Der Mark with competition at third.
“What makes our team great is everybody pushes everyone,” Roux said. “They know the person playing behind them is right on their heels. We’re going to play a lot of people. I’m a believer in you play who’s earned it. Everybody, every day is earning a spot.”
Junior Emma Hunt, a second team All-Parish and honorable mention All-District selection, is a candidate to play any of the team’s three outfield positions but may begin in left field.
Sophomore Emma Brooks is expected to begin the season in center and sophomore Haleigh Hughes in right, but as is the case with the infield, Live Oak has several other candidates pushing for playing time in the outfield, including junior Rylie Angelle, Gracie Bailey, freshman Kelsey Wollmer and Angel Lofton.
“Emma Hunt bas a very strong bat and the potential to do a lot of damage in the box,” Roux said. “Rylie’s one of the best defensive outfielders and can track down the ball and make big-time plays.”
One of the surprises that came out of the team’s tryout session was the addition of basketball standout Dijone’ Flowers, who has signed with Lamar University in basketball. She’s designated as a utility player that’s capable of playing almost anywhere in the field.
“We didn’t know she was there to try out,” Roux said. “She used to catch when she was younger.”
The team’s pitching prospects revolve around two players returning with starting experience in senior Sophia Foster and Dimaio, followed by newcomers freshman Kaylee Chandler and Angel Lofton.
Foster was a second-team All-District selection a year ago.
“It comes down to what you focus on and are you willing to put in the work,” Roux said. “One thing I know about this team is they’re not afraid to work. That’s why it’s so exciting to come to work every day. When you work with coaches and players that are excited for the grind. I think that’s what makes a good team.”
