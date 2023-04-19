For five Livingston Parish softball teams, the playoffs officially begin on Wednesday.
All nine parish teams made the postseason when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released playoff brackets last week, with six teams getting byes based on seeding.
Holden is the parish’s highest-seeded team at No. 1 in the Division V non-select bracket and hosts No. 17 Summerfield at 4:30 p.m. at Holden.
Summerfield defeated No. 16 Zwolle 9-8 in eight innings in the first round.
In Division I non-select, No. 2 Live Oak host District 5-5A foe East Ascension at 5:30 p.m. No. 15 EA defeated No. 18 Chalmette 9-6 in the first round.
Live Oak swept East Ascension in the regular season, getting wins of 10-0 and 11-1.
Also in Division I non-select, No. 6 Walker hosts No. 11 Airline at 5 p.m. at Randy Bradshaw Field.
Walker defeated Airline, 12-0 in the regional round last season on its way to earning a berth in the state tournament.
In Division II non-select, No. 2 Albany hosts No. 15 Belle Chasse at 6 p.m. Belle Chasse defeated No. 18 Lakeshore 8-6 in the first round.
No. 4 French Settlement hosts No. 13 East Beauregard at 6 p.m. in Division IV non-select action. East Beauregard defeated No. 20 Delcambre 11-3 in the first round.
The winner of the FSHS-East Beauregard game will advance to face No. 5 DeQuincy, which got a bye in the first round and defeated No. 12 Oberlin 14-0 in five innings in the regional round Tuesday.
