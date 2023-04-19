AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Taylor Williams

Albany first baseman Taylor Williams makes the catch against French Settlement.

 Renee Glascock | The News

For five Livingston Parish softball teams, the playoffs officially begin on Wednesday.

All nine parish teams made the postseason when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released playoff brackets last week, with six teams getting byes based on seeding.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.