Courtlyn Fontenot and Emma Petite combined on a one-hitter as French Settlement picked up a 10-0 win over Maurepas on Saturday.
Fontenot and Petite combined to strike out six with Denae Clark getting Maurepas’ lone hit on a single to lead off the top of the second inning.
The Lady Lions led 5-0 after four innings and put the game away with a five-run sixth on three walks, two errors, a single by Addison McMorris and a double by Blair Henderson.
Claire Cullen went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI to lead FSHS, which had seven hits. Petite had two RBIs.
Rylie Inzinna and Clark combined to give up seven hits and 10 runs, with Inzinna striking out seven with eight walks in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.