Brilee Ford hurled a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and hit a home run, helping the Albany softball team pick up a 13-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday at Albany.
Ford had a two-out double in the first inning and scored on an error, and Sydni Griffith got a one-out single and scored on an error in the third, putting Albany up 2-0.
The Lady Hornets broke the game open with a five-run fourth as Camdyn Cooper tripled in a run and scored on a wild pitch, and Ford followed with a two-run home run for a 7-0 advantage.
Albany scored six in the sixth, highlighted by Emma McWilliams’ run-scoring triple and a three-run triple by Jenna Chauvin.
Chauvin went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, Ford was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and McWilliams was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. Griffith scored three runs, while Cooper scored two.
Ford walked one in five innings.
