Brilee Ford hurled a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and hit a home run, helping the Albany softball team pick up a 13-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday at Albany.

Ford had a two-out double in the first inning and scored on an error, and Sydni Griffith got a one-out single and scored on an error in the third, putting Albany up 2-0.

