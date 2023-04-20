Brilee Ford hit the game-wining home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning and struck out 14 in helping Albany to a 6-5 win over Belle Chasse in the regional round of the Division II non-select softball playoffs Wednesday at Albany.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Hornets travel to play No. 10 North Vermilion at 4 p.m. Saturday. North Vermilion defeated No. 7 Lutcher 5-4 to advance.
Ford’s home run came after Belle Chasse rallied for four runs in the top of the inning to tie the score at 5-5, getting a one-out walk, three straight singles, a grounder to second and a two-out single.
A pair of errors gave Belle Chasse a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lady Hornets rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
Camdyn Cooper led off with a walk, Sydni Griffith reached on an error, which scored Cooper, and Ford followed with a double to score Griffith for a 2-1 lead.
Emma Rogers reached on an error to score Ford, and Rogers scored on an error for a 4-1 advantage.
The Lady Hornets, who had three hits, scratched for a run in the fourth.
Ford went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, while Katie Landry went 1-for-3 for the Lady Hornets.
Ford gave up seven hits, five runs and walked two in a complete game win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.