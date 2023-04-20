AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Brillee Ford, Emma McWilliams

Albany catcher Emma McWilliams and pitcher Brilee Ford meet in the circle during last Wednesday's game against French Settlement.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Brilee Ford hit the game-wining home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning and struck out 14 in helping Albany to a 6-5 win over Belle Chasse in the regional round of the Division II non-select softball playoffs Wednesday at Albany.

The No. 2-seeded Lady Hornets travel to play No. 10 North Vermilion at 4 p.m. Saturday. North Vermilion defeated No. 7 Lutcher 5-4 to advance.

