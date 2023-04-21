All six of Livingston Parish’s remaining teams in the state softball playoffs earned byes in the first round and won their regional playoff games at home.
But to get to next weekend’s state tournament in Sulphur, four teams are going to have to win on the road.
Per Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoff rules, byes in the first round are counted as home games. In the quarterfinals, the team that has traveled more in the first two rounds is considered the home team.
The quarterfinals start Friday as No. 6 Walker travels to face No. 3 Sam Houston at 6 p.m. in the Division I non-select bracket.
Meanwhile, No. 2 Live Oak hosts No. 7 West Ouachita at 1 p.m. Saturday.
If Walker and Live Oak win, they’d square off in the semifinals at the state tournament.
Holden, the No. 1 seed in Division V and five-time defending state champion in Class B, travels to No. 9 Choudrant for a noon game Saturday.
“We played the schedule that we needed to play to be in the position that we’re in right now in the playoffs and moving forward,” Holden coach Raven Andrews said. “I don’t think it’s going to affect us at all. Whether we’re home or away, we’re going to play Holden softball, and that’s all that we can do. We’re going to play our best no matter where we’re at.”
In Division II non-select, No. 2 Albany travels to No. 10 North Vermilion at 4 p.m. Saturday, but Lady Hornets coach Brian Ford said he’s not concerned about having to travel.
“You always want a home game, for sure, but as long as it’s the same for everybody …,” Ford said.
No. 3 Doyle travels to No. 11 Winnfield at 4 p.m. Saturday, in a Division III non-select game, but Lady Tigers coach Amanda Decell is hoping it’s a positive for her team.
“It’s not ideal for us to be traveling in the quarterfinals, but I think our girls are ready,” Decell said. “They’re excited about the road trip. They’re excited to go and play their best game and hopefully do what we need to do to make our way back to Sulphur.”
At one point this season, Doyle played 18 straight games on the road.
“We should be used to playing away, but we like hitting first,” Decell said. “We kind of embrace that, and I think it might work out in our favor that we hit first, score first and carry the momentum throughout the game, so it might be a good thing.”
In Division IV non-select, No. 4 French Settlement hosts No. 5 DeQuincy at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the Lady Lions looking to enjoy the comforts of home.
“We get to stick to a routine,” FSHS coach Blake West said. “We get the advantage of having a great atmosphere at French Settlement. The past two years, we’ve been traveling in the quarterfinals, so we really feel like it’s going to play to our advantage having the home field here in this year’s quarterfinals.”
HOLDEN AT CHOUDRANT
The Lady Rockets are coming off an 11-0 win over Summerfield in the regional round behind a no-hitter from Taylor Douglas.
Holden came into the playoffs on a 9-1 run with wins over French Settlement, John Curtis, Hannan, Dominican and Dutchtown, with the loss coming to Hahnville to end the regular season.
“We’ve kind of really meshed together as a team through the last couple of weeks of the season,” Andrews said. “That’s all you can ask. I think the schedule that we played definitely helped us moving forward. We got a lot of tough competition. I think it taught us a lot of things that we didn’t know that we needed to work on, and I think it really helped us prepare for the playoffs.”
Choudrant picked up an 8-4 win over No. 8 Harrisonburg in eight innings in the regional round.
“We expect them to play with a lot of confidence at their place,” Holden assistant coach Rusty Hutchinson said. “We’ve got to dictate the level of intensity the game’s played at. Hopefully we can stay above them.”
ALBANY AT NORTH VERMILION
The Lady Hornets advanced with a 6-5 win over No. 15 Belle Chasse with Brilee Ford hitting a solo home run for the game-winner and striking out 14.
Brian Ford is hoping the close game will help the Lady Hornets moving forward.
“I think it shifts our momentum going even more, and we realize that we almost just lost it, so it’s even more important now to put in the work … and take the next game more seriously,” he said. “We’re at the top of our game right now. We’re going to go out and compete at the highest level we can. Win or lose, we’re going to give it all we’ve got.”
North Vermilion edged No. 7 Lutcher 5-4 in the regional round.
“We probably a pretty (evenly) matched team,” Brian Ford said. “I know that they’re not exactly the highest in the points, but I do feel that they’re a very quality team and not someone that we should look past.”
DOYLE AT WINNFIELD
The Lady Tigers are looking to make it back to the state tournament with a roster featuring many players who were a part of last year’s team, which advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.
“A lot of girls have played there (in the state tournament) mor than one year, but we still have, I think two, that have not ever played a playoff game until Tuesday (in a 6-2 regional win over Sumner),” Decell said. “Even though we are experienced, we do have some girls that are still learning what the playoffs are all about.”
That being said, Decell said she likes the way the Lady Tigers are playing at this point.
“I think our pitching and our defense has improved,” she said. “Our hitters have come around, so I do think we are moving upward.”
Decell said she got a chance to see Winnfield in its 3-2 win over No. 6 South Beauregard in 12 innings in the regional round.
“They’re a good, solid team,” Decell said. “Their pitcher throws pretty well. I do think that if we hit the way we should, we should be able to out-hit them, in my opinion. They are a good team with good pitching, so it’s going to be a good playoff game.”
DeQUINCY AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
The Lady Lions are coming off a 12-0 win over No. 13 East Beauregard behind a no-hitter from Malloy Miles.
“Our second-round game, we played well,” West said. “The bats came out on fire. The defense was on fire. Pitching was solid. Getting to this point in the season, you want to be peaking. Everybody wants to be playing good ball. It gives you an extra little boost of confidence when you do come out and you play well and everything’s clicking on all cylinders.”
DeQuincy scored a 14-0 win over No. 12 Oberlin in five innings in the regional round.
“We kind of know what to expect out of them,” West said. “We think we match up well with them, and we think it should be a good, competitive game this weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.