AHS vs SHS Softball Brilee Ford

Albany coach Brian Ford congratulates Brilee Ford (1) as she rounds third base after hitting a home run against Springfield.

 Renee Glascock | The News

All six of Livingston Parish’s remaining teams in the state softball playoffs earned byes in the first round and won their regional playoff games at home.

But to get to next weekend’s state tournament in Sulphur, four teams are going to have to win on the road.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.