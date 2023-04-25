When French Settlement softball coach Blake West scans his roster, he knows he’s in a unique situation.
The Lady Lions, who are making their second trip to the state tournament in three years, have just one senior on the team, but it’s still a veteran squad.
“We’ve got some experience, but at the same time, we’ve got a lot of youth this year coming with us,” West said.
The No. 4 Lady Lions meet No. 8 Vinton in the Division IV non-select semifinals Friday at 5 p.m. at Frasch Park.
Getting back to Sulphur took an effort West said was characteristic of the team’s play late in the season, grabbing a 2-0 lead before DeQuincy tied the score at 2-2. The Lady Lions pulled away for an 8-2 win that included a five-run fifth inning.
“I would say a term that describes this team is really ‘gritty’”, West said. “All year, they’ve grinded out games. They’ve found a way to stay in games, to win games late – a team that has really matured as the season has gone on. That’s kind of funny with the youth we have, but it’s really a team that’s shown a lot of grit and a lot of maturation as the season has gone on.”
The team’s lone senior, Brooke Dupuy, is a four-year starter who leads the team with a .406 batting average.
“Every year, she’s been someone who’s been producing for us either at the top of our lineup or in the middle of our lineup,” West said. “She’s been in the outfield for us for four consecutive years – just a player that we’re really comfortable with in any situation in any game when the bat’s in her hand or when the ball is in her hand.”
The remainder of the roster features four juniors: Brooke Karpinski (.380), Emma Petite (.379), Addison McMorris and Ramsie McMorris; sophomores Kamryn Wheat and Jillian Cullen, freshmen Stella Allison (.379) and Kenna Miles, while Laney Wilson, Malloy Miles, Ava Acosta and Kloe Parrish are eighth-graders.
West said a key to the team’s success has come from those eighth-graders quickly adjusting to the rigors of high school softball.
“We’ve been very fortunate here with this group of junior high players that we have now, and even the junior high players we’ve had in the past,” West said, noting the Lady Lions are hitting .361 as a team. “They’ve integrated really well to the pace of play at the high school level. There’s always some growing pains you go through, especially with younger players, but this group, they tended to mature really quickly.”
That was evident in the quarterfinal game as the go-ahead run came on a solo run from eighth-grader Wilson on her 14th birthday.
“(She) … worked her way into the starting lineup early this season, and she just never looked back, got better and better as the season went on, and right now, she’s playing really good ball at a really high level for us,” West said of Wilson.
Meanwhile, Miles hurled a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts against DeQuincy and leads the team with four home runs.
“You talk about a player that has all the tools to be a great pitcher is just as strong,” West said of Miles. “She doesn’t get rattled much at all. Not much fazes her. If things don’t go her way, she’s very good at just moving on to the next pitch, moving on to the next batter. She’s tough, man. She’s an all-out baller and only an eighth-grader.”
West said another key is that different players have stepped up at different times to help the team over the course of the season.
“It’s a lot of balance with this team,” West said. “It’s a very balanced lineup. A lot of different players have … carried the torch for us, so to speak.”
“I don’t think we ever have a moment where we get to a point in our lineup where it’s like, ‘Oh, when is so-and-so coming back up?’ It’s just always, ‘OK, you’re up. It’s your job. You know what to do.’”
As the Lady Lions head into the semifinals, West said he’ll be relying on six players who were on the team the last time the program made it to the state tournament – Dupuy, Karpinski, Petite, Addison McMorris, Wheat and Allison – to help the younger team members adjust to the atmosphere.
“I think that’s going to help us out tremendously this go-around in Sulphur, having those girls that have been there, that have played in that environment,” West said. “They know the routine, so to speak, how hectic the day can get leading up to stepping on the field, and I really think they’re going to be ready for it. They’re going to know what’s coming. They’re going to know the atmosphere that they’re going to be facing, the environment they’re going to be in, and I really think once the game gets going, they’ll really help those other that it’s their first time being there, they’ll help them settle in.”
“One thing we’ve been doing is heavily just focusing on our preparation, trying to make sure we stay locked in defensively, make sure our pitching stays locked in, and if we take care of that, we’re confident everything else will take care of itself,” West continued.
