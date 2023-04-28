FSHS-VInton Softball Emma Petite

French Settlement's Emma Petite glances toward the outfield while rounding second base against Vinton.

SULPHUR – The French Settlement softball team made sure there wasn’t any doubt it’s headed to the state championship game.

Malloy Miles hurled a no-hitter, and the No. 4 Lady Lions took advantage of 10 walks and three errors, picking up a 15-0 win over No. 8 Vinton in a Division IV non-select semifinal Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

French Settlement softball players Brooke Dupuy and Malloy Miles discuss the Lady Lions' 15-0 win over Vinton in the Division IV non-select semifinals, putting the team in the championship game Saturday.

