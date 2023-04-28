SULPHUR – The French Settlement softball team made sure there wasn’t any doubt it’s headed to the state championship game.
Malloy Miles hurled a no-hitter, and the No. 4 Lady Lions took advantage of 10 walks and three errors, picking up a 15-0 win over No. 8 Vinton in a Division IV non-select semifinal Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“The bats come out on fire today,” FSHS coach Blake West said after his team got seven hits at key times in the game. “One through nine, I felt like we swung it well. I felt like we swung it well. We had really good approaches at the plate. Anything that was left in the zone that we were looking for, our girls did a good job of jumping on it, hitting it hard, running the bases well and putting some runs on the board early.”
French Settlement meets No. 2 Montgomery, a 7-5 winner over No. 6 Oak Grove, in the championship game at noon Saturday.
“That was the goal at the beginning of the season – to be here in Sulphur to be playing for a state title,” West said. “We’ve worked all year for this. We’re ready for it, and we just can’t wait to get back at the park and play ball again (Saturday).”
FSHS got started early as Miles drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first, Stella Allison reached on an error on a misplayed ball in left field, and Emma Petite and Brooke Karpinski drew consecutive one-out walks for a 1-0 lead.
Laney Wilson followed with a two-run single past third, making the score 3-0.
After Miles gave up a one-out walk but got out of the top of the second unscathed, French Settlement broke the game open with an eight-run inning, sending 13 batters to the plate.
Ava Acosta and Miles drew consecutive one-out walks, and Allison reached on an error in the outfield to load the bases.
Brooke Dupuy followed with a three-run double to left-center field, pushing the lead to 6-0. Emma Petite had a double down the left field line for a 7-0 lead, and Karpinski singled to center field to make the score 8-0.
“The last couple games, we’ve been focusing on nailing the ball,” Dupuy said after going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. “We’ve been really getting into our groove. I know for the team as a whole, we all went in there with the same energy we’ve been bringing. I know I got up there and struck out the first time, but I knew that the next time I was going to go get her again, and we all just kind of had that same approach feeding off each other keeping the rallies going.”
Addison McMorris was hit by a pitch with two out, and Ramsie McMorris singled in another run and moved to second on the throw. Consecutive walks to Acosta and Miles scored another run, and Ramsie McMorris scored on a wild pitch for an 11-0 lead.
“We went into this game wanting to have a good approach at the plate, have patience, look for pitches we could drive, not just go up there hacking, swinging at anything around the zone, and our hitters did a good job today of really picking out pitches they could drive, drawing walks, working counts, doing whatever it took to get on base and get runs in,” West said.
Miles retired Vinton in order in the top of the third, and French Settlement put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the inning as Vinton failed to record an out.
Dupuy led off with a triple to center field and scored on a throwing error on the play. Petite followed with a walk, and Karpinski singled and moved to second on the throw.
From there, four straight walks ended the game.
Miles, who walked two and struck out four in the winning effort, said the run support she got helped her in the circle.
“It definitely lets me be more confident, throw more around the plate knowing that my defense is going to back me up, and knowing that after the inning’s done we’re going to come back in and get more runs and more run support,” she said. “I definitely just kept a smile on my face the whole time because I have so much faith in my team, and overall it’s amazing to have that much run support.”
Karpinski was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, while Petite scored three runs and Miles and Allison each scored two.
“I’m pretty hyped up,” Dupuy said of being able to play for a state championship. “I came in today telling everybody I’m not leaving my senior year without a trophy, so we better go in there and play. We’ve kind of just been keeping that up. Everybody has the same energy, from the young ones to the older ones. We’re all really excited. We’re all really pumped up. We’re all really close, our school as a whole. The boys basketball team went to state. We’ve just been so close to getting there, and just to bring it home, it’s exciting that we’re competing for that, and we can play at a different level.”
