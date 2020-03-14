French Settlement went 1-2 in the Sumner Tournament, picking up a 13-3 win over Sumner behind a four-hit effort from Britney Melton on Friday.
Ponchatoula scored eight runs over the final two innings to grab a 12-8 win over the Lady Lions, while Franklinton got off to an early start in a 6-2 victory over FSHS on Saturday.
FSHS 13, SUMNER 3
The Lady Lions scored in every inning to get the win in six innings.
Claire Cullen went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, while Melton was 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Carley Roddy 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI as the Lady Lions had 12 hits.
Emma Petite gave up four hits, three runs and two walks while striking out eight in the win.
FRANKLINTON 6, FSHS 2
The Lady Demons scored all of their runs over the first three innings before FSHS got a run-scoring single from Sarah Petite in the fourth and an RBI double from Roddy in the fifth for all of the scoring.
Petite was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Lady Lions, who had five hits.
Melton and Emma Petite combined to give up 14 hits, six runs and one walk with seven strikeouts.
PONCHATOULA 12, FSHS 8
The teams combined for five home runs, with Claire Cullen and Emma Petite connecting for FSHS. Sadie Wells hit two home runs for Ponchatoula, while Kylie Burks added another.
Cullen had three RBIs and Petite two. Wells had four RBIs, while Burks had three. Sarah Petite had two hits for FSHS.
Melton gave up 12 hits, 12 runs, two walks and struck out two in the loss.
