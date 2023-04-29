SULPHUR – The goal for French Settlement’s Brooke Dupuy heading into the state softball tournament was come home with a state championship trophy.
Consider the mission accomplished for Dupuy and her FSHS teammates.
The Lady Lions held off a charge in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring a 3-1 win over Montgomery in the Division IV non-select state championship game Saturday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“It’s great just to walk off my last game with a win,” said Dupuy, the Lady Lions’ lone senior. “Like we said ‘win the last game’, and we did that.”
It’s the first state championship for the Lady Lions since 1999.
French Settlement, which had five hits in the game, led 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, when Taylor Gongre led off with a double to center field. Ella Broulliette’s deep fly ball to center for an out on a catch by Dupuy moved her to third, and Kaitlyn Wyatt’s single to center cut the lead to 3-1.
From there, FSHS coach Blake West went to the circle to meet with his team, and he said the message wasn’t complicated.
“It wasn’t much on my end I had to do,” he said. “The maturity of this team, they were just like, ‘Hey, we’ve got this coach. We’re good. We’re settled in. We’re going to get two outs here, and we’re going to walk off state champs.”
Said pitcher Malloy Miles, who was selected Outstanding Player of the Game, of the meeting: “We talked about keeping our foot on the gas and using no breaks and that we needed to focus on getting the outs. We had a little bit of lead, so we knew that that runner at third didn’t mean anything, so just focus on outs, and we did that.”
Ainsley Piner legged out a single on a slow roller back to Miles before Emily Arledge popped out to third and Emma Fredieu flied out to left to end the game, starting a celebration for the Lady Lions.
“That’s the whole fun part about softball,” said Miles, who had a one-hitter going into the bottom of the seventh, of working out of the jam. “Stuff is going to happen. I knew to keep my head up and that nothing good is going to happen if I put my head down, and I know to keep talking up my teammates and making sure I did what was best for my team in that situation.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the third, when Ramsie McMorris reached on a throwing error at shortstop with one out, and Ava Acosta followed with a double to left field, giving FSHS a 1-0 lead.
“I just knew we had to get some momentum,” Acosta said after going 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI. “We knew that we had to get runs, and I knew as soon as I got the hit that we were going to have the momentum …”
Miles hit a grounder to third and beat the throw before Dupuy dropped a hit into short right field, putting the Lady Lions ahead 2-0.
Dupuy, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, said getting the early lead was key for the Lady Lions.
“We knew if we jumped on them, they’re going to get down (emotionally) real quick, and that’s what we did,” she said. “Even though it wasn’t as many (runs) as we would have liked, it definitely changed the momentum of the game and kept us up.”
Montgomery stranded two in the third after a one-out error and a two-out walk, and both teams went down in order until Miles gave up a one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth.
Dupuy had a one-out single in the sixth, and Miles, who finished with nine strikeouts, giving her 199 on the season, got one to end the bottom of the sixth. Miles gave up four hits, one run and walked two in a complete game win.
“I definitely did better today with locating my pitches and placing it where it needed to be placed and knowing the batters’ weaknesses whenever they came up,” Miles said.
French Settlement got an insurance run in the seventh after Laney Wilson reached on an error at shortstop to lead off, moved to second on Addison McMorris’ sacrifice bunt and scored on Ramsie McMorris’ double for a 3-0 lead.
While Dupuy played her last game with the Lady Lions, she and West couldn’t help but look toward the future.
“Hopefully it’s a sign of things to come,” West said. “We lose one senior. We’re going to miss her. She was a leader. She did so much for our program over the last four years, but the future’s definitely bright in French Settlement.”
“The whole team … we’ve got a lot of young girls,” Dupuy said.
“They’re going to do good over the next couple of years. I have confidence in them that they’re going to be back in a few years. This won’t be the only trophy that we bring home.”
