There wasn’t anything fancy about his team’s Class 2A quarterfinal playoff win over Winnfield, and French Settlement softball coach Blake West is fine with that.
The Lady Lions are headed to the state tournament.
Stella Allison’s two-out double in the top of the sixth inning lifted the No. 12 Lady Lions to a 3-2 win over No. 4 Winnfield on the road Saturday.
“It’s just a win we grinded out,” West said. “It was two teams just playing tough, just battling it out, and we were able to do enough to come out on top tonight. To play a tough game like this tonight and then get to go into a tough environment next week, it’s going to help us a lot in preparation. You win that first round. You go on the road, win the second round, and then the quarterfinals, the pressure’s on. To come out and play well through that pressure, I think it’s going to bode well for us.
The Lady Lions face No. 1 Many, a 9-1 winner over No. 9 Kinder, at 3 p.m. Friday on Field 13 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
The game was tied at 2-2 when Brooke Karpinski led off the sixth inning with a single to center field. After Emma Petite grounded into a fielder’s choice, Claire Cullen singled, but courtesy runner Kaylee Kyzar was out tagged out at third on the play.
Allison followed with a double to center field, scoring Cullen for the game-winning run.
“She’s swung it well all season for us, and she came up big for us in a big moment when we needed it,” West said of the seventh-grader.
Petite gave up a two-out single, followed by a double, in the top of the sixth, but Winnfield stranded runners at second and third to end the inning.
FSHS stranded a pair in the top of the seventh when Katie Harper singled and Brooke Dupuy waled with two out, but Karpinski filed out to right field to end the inning.
Petite, who gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and struck out five in a complete game win, retired Winnfield in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
“I felt like Emma threw a great game for us,” West said. “She’s really stepped up to the challenge of the last week of being in the playoffs. She’s been really bringing it. She’s been spotting her pitches well. She’s really been a force on the mound and in the circle for us this past week, especially (Saturday).”
Winnfield got a leadoff single and scored on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the first to take the lead.
French Settlement answered in the fourth as Dupuy led off with a single and moved to second on Karpinski’s sacrifice bunt. Petite singled, Cullen walked and Allison, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead FSHS, followed with a two-run single to center, putting the Lady Lions ahead 2-1.
Winnfield tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth on a leadoff double, a sacrifice bunt and a two-out error.
“I don’t think we change anything,” West said of the approach heading into the state tournament. “This team we have this year, we’ve been showing up to work hard after good wins. We’ve been showing up to work hard the next day after tough losses, and we’re just going to show up Monday ready to get back to work and just approach this week of preparation like we’ve approached any week of preparation.”
“We’re feeling excited,” West continued. “We’re feeling like hard work pays off, and we can’t wait to get back to practice Monday and get down to the state tournament next week and have some fun.”
