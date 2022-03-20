Brooke Karpinski went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to spark French Settlement to an 11-8 win over Oak Hill in the Tournament of Grace, and the Lady Lions followed with a 15-2 win over Harrisonburg.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 11, OAK HILL 8
Karpinski had a two-run home run in a three-run first inning, and a two-run single to key a four-run second which pushed the lead to 7-0.
Oak Hill got three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Ava Acosta, Emma Petite and Karpinski had three straight singles to drive in runs and Brooke Dupuy another RBI single in the third to push the lead to 11-3.
Oak Hill got a two-run home run in the bottom of the third, a run in the bottom of the fourth, a solo home run in the sixth and a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Stella Allison and Brooke Dupuy each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Acosta was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Ducote, Claire Cullen and Addison McMorris each scored two runs.
Jillian Cullen gave up two hits and three runs in two innings, while Katie Harper gave up seven hits, five runs and two walks in five innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 15, HARRISONBURG 2
Harper and Jillian Cullen combined on a three-hitter, and FSHS had 13 hits in the win.
Allison and Dupuy drove in runs in the first, and Allison had a run-scoring triple in the third, followed by three straight singles from Dupuy, Petit and McMorris, the last of which drove in two runs to make the score 6-0.
Claire Cullen had a two-run double as part of an eight-run fourth for a 14-0 lead.
Harrisonburg got its runs in the bottom of the inning, and FSHS scored the game’s final run on an error in the fifth.
Acosta, Claire Cullen, Allison and McMorris each had two hits for FSHS.
Harper gave up two runs, two hits, two walks and struck out seven in four innings. Jillian Cullen gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
