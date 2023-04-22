FSHS Celebration.jpg

The French Settlement softball team celebrates its Division IV non-select quarterfinal softball win over DeQuincy on Saturday.

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – A two-run lead evaporated for the French Settlement softball team in its Division IV non-select quarterfinal game against DeQunicy, but the Lady Lions didn’t flinch.

Laney Wilson hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to put FSHS ahead for good, and the Lady Lions put together a five-run fifth in an 8-2 win, securing a berth in the state tournament at Sulphur’s Frasch Park next weekend.

French Settlement softball coach Blake West discusses the Lady Lions' Division IV non-select quarterfinal win over DeQuincy.
Laney Wilson Home Run.jpg

French Settlement's Laney Wilson is greeted by teammates at the plate after hitting a solo home run to put the Lady Lions ahead for good in Saturday's Division IV non-select quarterfinal playoff game against DeQuincy.

