French Settlement's Laney Wilson is greeted by teammates at the plate after hitting a solo home run to put the Lady Lions ahead for good in Saturday's Division IV non-select quarterfinal playoff game against DeQuincy.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT – A two-run lead evaporated for the French Settlement softball team in its Division IV non-select quarterfinal game against DeQunicy, but the Lady Lions didn’t flinch.
Laney Wilson hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to put FSHS ahead for good, and the Lady Lions put together a five-run fifth in an 8-2 win, securing a berth in the state tournament at Sulphur’s Frasch Park next weekend.
“This game, so much, can go one way or another based on who has the momentum, who takes the momentum,” French Settlement coach Blake West said after the Lady Lions clinched their second state tournament berth in three years. “I feel like our team, throughout the season, has done a good job of maturing and just saying, ‘OK, the opponent may have seized some momentum, but we’ve got the talent. We’ve got the ability to take it right back, and they did that today.”
No. 4 French Settlement meets No. 8 Vinton, which defeated No. 1 LaSalle, 4-3, in the semifinals.
After No. 7 DeQuincy rallied to tie the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the third, Wilson hit a one-out home run to center field, putting FSHS ahead 3-2.
“I just went up to the plate knowing it’s a new game, we’re tied,” Wilson said after going 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs on her 14th birthday. “We needed someone on base. We needed to get it started again. She pitched it down the middle, and I took it.”
FSHS pitcher Malloy Miles, who hurled a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, retired DeQunicy in order in the top of the fifth, setting up the Lady Lions’ big fifth inning.
“I trust my defense, and I have all faith in them,” Miles said. “I know that they can make any play … so I started pitching more around the plate, and that caused them (DeQuincy) to not score any more.”
With one out, Stella Allison, who went 3-for-4 with a run, singled to left, Brooke Dupuy walked, and Emma Petite got an infield single to load the bases. Brooke Karpinski followed with a two-run single to center field, putting FSHS ahead 5-2.
“We’re definitely a team that thrives off of each other,” Karpinski said after going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
“I think we’ve been doing great in the playoffs right now, keeping our energy up, being loud in the dugout, being loud in the field, always keeping each other up, just staying positive,” Karpinski continued. “We’re thriving off that. If someone gets a hit, we’re loud. We’re cheering them on. It’s just contagious. It just keeps going.”
Wilson had a single to left field that was misplayed in the outfield, scoring two runs for a 7-2 lead. With two out, Ramsie McMorris, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI, singled to right to drive in the game’s final run.
Miles retired DeQuincy in order in the sixth, and she and Allison had consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the inning, but Dupuy lined into a double play and Petite lined out to shortstop to end the inning.
DeQuincy’s Hannah Mhire had a leadoff single and Ashlyn Bullitt a one-out walk in the seventh, but Miles got a strikeout and a grounder to second to end the game.
French Settlement got on the board first in the second inning as Petite and Karpinski had back-to-back, one-out doubles to drive in a run, and Addison McMorris doubled with two out, making the score 2-0.
Miles struck out the side in the third, and FSHS stranded a runner in the bottom of the inning, allowing DeQuincy to tie the game in the top of the fourth.
Adah Doucet and Baeleigh Kellogg walked, and Emily Cooley’s sacrifice fly to center moved the runners up. Mhire reached on an error to score a run, and Gabby Lafferty singled to center field to tie the game at 2-2 before Miles got a strikeout to end the inning, setting up the Lady Lions’ rally for the win.
“It’s a great feeling to be back in Sulphur,” West said. “The team two years ago planted the seeds, got us there for the first time in a while. This team’s getting us back. We’re playing really good ball at a really good time when you want to be peaking. We’re looking forward to next week seeing what Sulphur holds. We can’t wait to get back in action, get back on the field and make a run at a state championship.”
