French Settlement had 21 hits and rode a seven-run first inning in an 18-9 win over Springfield in District 7-2A softball action Tuesday at Springfield.
The Lady Lions scored in every inning but the third and seventh, while Springfield scored in all but the second, sixth and seventh innings.
FSHS had eight straight singles in its big first inning before Springfield answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Maddie Ridgedell.
Ava Acosta went 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs, Malloy Miles was 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI, Brooke Karpinski went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, and Addison McMorris as 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, with a two-run home run in the sixth that pushed the lead to 15-9.
Stella Allison, Emma Petite and Ramsie McMorris each had two hits for FSHS. Petite had three RBIs.
Halie Williams went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Alayna Edwards was 2-for-3 with two runs to lead Springfield.
Petite gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and struck out three in 3.1 innings, while Miles gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and struck out five in 3.2 innings of relief.
Ridegdell gave up six hits, five runs and two walks in 2.1 innings, while Williams gave up 12 hits, 10 runs and a walk in 4.2 innings of relief, and Berkley Mitchel gave up three hits, three runs and a walk without retiring a batter in relief.
