Malloy Miles and Jillian Cullen combined on a one-hitter, and Miles hit a home run, helping French Settlement to a 19-4 win over St. Edmund in the Kaplan Tournament on Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, Kaplan held off French Settlement for an 11-9 win.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Malloy Miles and Jillian Cullen combined on a one-hitter, and Miles hit a home run, helping French Settlement to a 19-4 win over St. Edmund in the Kaplan Tournament on Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, Kaplan held off French Settlement for an 11-9 win.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 19, ST. EDMUND 4
The Lady Lions scored in every inning, building a 10-3 lead before putting the game away with nine runs in the fifth.
Miles, who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a run, had a two-run home run in the fifth which made the score 16-3.
Stella Allison was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Brooke Dupuy went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Emma Petite went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, and Laney Wilson went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs as FSHS collected 19 hits.
Miles gave up a hit, three runs, four walks and struck out seven in four innings, while Cullen gave up a walk and a run in an inning of relief.
KAPLAN 11, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 9
Kaplan led 11-4 after five innings before French Settlement scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Wilson was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Brooke Karpinski went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Dupuy was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Stella Allison went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Miles was 2-for-5 with two runs as FSHS had 15 hits.
Miles, Petite and Cullen combined to give up 10 hits, 11 runs and seven walks while striking out nine.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.