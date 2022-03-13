The French Settlement softball team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, defeating West Feliciana 8-2 and Benton 13-8.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 13, BENTON 8
FSHS, which had a five-run first inning, led 9-8 before scoring four runs over the final two innings.
The Lady Lions had 16 hits, with Claire Cullen going 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Stella Allison 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Addison McMorris 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs and Ava Acosta 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs to lead the way. Cullen had three doubles.
Brooke Dupuy had a two-run home run in the fourth.
Jillian Cullen gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and struck out two in three innings. Katie Harper gave up four hits, three runs and struck out three in four innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 8, WEST FELICANA 2
The Lady Lions snapped a 1-1 tie with seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to get the win.
Brooke Karpinski went 2-for-3 with two runs, Claire Cullen was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Allison went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a runs and Carmella Tranchina was 2-for-4.
Jillian Cullen gave up four hits, two runs and struck out three in five innings. Harper pitched two clean innings in relief, striking out three.
