Emma Petite and Katie Harper combined on a perfect game as French Settlement picked up a 16-0 win over Central Private in four innings Friday.
Petite struck out five in two innings, while Harper struck out three in two innings with neither pitcher allowing a walk.
The Lady Lions also scored six in the first and six in the fourth to spark the win.
Stella Allison and Kaylee Kyzar each had two-run singles in the first, and Allison, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs, had a solo home run in a two-run second, pushing the lead to 8-0.
Petite had a run-scoring double and scored on an error in the third for a 10-0 lead.
FSHS got a pair of runs on an error, and Allison doubled in a run to key the fourth inning.
Jaiden Braud was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Kyzar was 2 -for -3 with two RBIs and a run.
Brooke Karpinski scored three runs, Addison McMorris and Randi Delunaville had two runs and two RBIs.
