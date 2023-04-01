French Settlement posted a pair of wins, edging Choudrant 2-1 on Friday and topping Chalmette 8-2 on Saturday in the FSHS First Responders Tournament.
In other tournament games, Springfield scored in every inning, including a 10-run second, to key a 21-4 win over Maurepas.
Springfield rallied for a 14-7 win over Choudrant on Saturday.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 8, CHALMETTE 2
Emma Petite and Malloy Miles combined on a three-hitter, and Miles hit a home run to pace the win.
The Lady Lions got five hits in a four-run fifth inning to break the game open as Brooke Dupuy and Petite had grounders to drive in runs, Brooke Karpinski tripled in a run, and Laney Wilson singled in a run.
Miles had a solo home run with two out in the sixth for the final margin.
FSHS led 2-0, but Chalmette tied the game with a two-run home run in the fourth.
Brooke Dupuy scored when Wilson reached on an error in the bottom of the inning to put FSHS ahead 3-2.
Miles went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Wilson was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead FSHS.
Petite gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out three in four innings, while Miles gave up a hit, a walk and struck out two in three innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2, CHOUDRANT 1
Miles gave up five hits and struck out seven in a complete game as all the game’s runs were scored in the second inning.
Choudrant got its run in the top of the inning on a pair of two-out errors, but FSHS claimed the lead in the bottom of the inning as Dupuy led off with a triple and scored on Petite’s sacrifice fly.
Brooke Karpinski singled, Wilson reached on an error, and Addison McMorris singled to load the bases, and Karpinski scored on a wild pitch.
SPRINGFIELD 21, MAUREPAS 4
Springfield led 2-0 after the first inning and broke the game open with 10 runs in the second.
Bailey Taylor had a three-run double for the Lady Bulldogs, and Kaylee Wall and Kadie McCabe singled in runs for a 10-0 lead. Sydney Kinchen had a two-run single to cap the scoring in the inning.
Maurepas got all its runs in the bottom of the second as Madisyn Reine and Kayden Delatte had grounders to drive in runs, a run scored on an error, and Skyler Fontenot singled in a run.
Springfield pushed the lead to 14-4 in the third and 16-4 in the fourth before five errors sparked a five-run fifth. Maurepas had nine errors in the game.
Blayre Wheat went 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Wall and McCabe each scored two runs, and McCabe had two RBIs, while Halie Williams, Alayna Edwards and Maddie Ridgedell each scored two runs.
Williams gave up two hits four runs, five walks and struck out three in four innings, while Ridgedell gave up a hit, two walks and struck out one in an inning.
Brooklyn Reine gave up two hits, nine runs and three walks in 1.1 innings, while Saydie Sterling gave up six hits, 12 runs, a walk and struck out one in 3.2 innings.
Fontenot, Sterling, Belle Winkle and Delatte had hits for Maurepas, while Sterling, Olivia Fleniken and Winkle scored runs. Fontenot, Madisyn Reine and Delatte had RBIs.
SPRINGFIELD 14, CHOUDRANT 7
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 4-1 but put together a seven-run third inning to take control of the game.
Springfield’s big inning featured seven hits, as Wall singled in a run, McCabe doubled in two and Wheat singled in two, making the score 7-4 before Kinchen singled and Wheat scored on an error.
Springfield got three in the fourth and one in the fifth before Choudrant cut the lead to 12-5 in the sixth.
Williams had a two-run single in the sixth before Choudrant got a run in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Williams was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Taylor went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Kinchen was 2-for-5 with a run, Ridgedell went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Wall was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and McCabe went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Wheat had two RBIs and two runs.
Ridgedell hurled a complete game, giving up seven hits,, seven runs and striking out eight with no walks to get the win.
