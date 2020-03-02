DUTCHTOWN – Two days after dropping all three of its games in the Denham Springs High tournament, Walker lost the grip on an early two-run lead when host Dutchtown threatened to create plenty of separation in the bottom of the third inning.
With Dutchtown having scored three runs and had two runners in scoring position with two out, Lady Cats’ right fielder Gyvan Hammons got an excellent jump on a ball that was falling sharply until the sophomore made a leaping grab toward the infield.
Not only did Hammons end the inning in dramatic fashion, she also saved her team a pair runs.
Walker responded by scoring the tying run in the fourth and went on to score six unanswered runs in support of a complete-game victory from sophomore Ryann Schexnayder, leading the Lady Cats to an 8-4 victory Monday over Dutchtown.
“Given’s a really good leader and pushes everybody,” Schexnayder said. “Just knowing she made that diving catch, everybody wanted to make that catch count and pushed themselves.”
It was a reversal of fortunes from a difficult weekend for Walker (3-4) which snapped its three-game losing streak.
The Lady Cats turned to Schexnayder, considered one of the team’s three aces, to shoulder the pitching load with fellow aces Lainee Bailey and Hailey Pourciau unable to pitch because of injuries.
Schexnayder recorded the first complete game of her career, scattering nine hits, allowing four runs with two walks and six strikeouts.
“We are blessed to have three aces,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “With two of them down for the moment, Ryann stepped up and we knew she would just like any other time we ask her to pitch. She steps up and trusts her defense.”
Following Hammons’ catch, coupled with her team giving her the lead with a three-run fifth inning, Schexnayder turned dominant with three scoreless innings between the fourth-sixth innings. The left-hander had all of her strikeouts after the third inning and survived a dramatic seventh inning where she hit a batter with the bases loaded.
Schexnayder faced the tying run at the plate and two outs, but was able to get a ground ball toward the left side of the infield where Dutchtown base runner Kassidy Hood was called out between second and third after making contact with the ball.
“After a while and as you start getting older, your kind of telling yourself, ‘get yourself together’,” Schexnayder said of her turnaround after the third inning. "I had four more innings that I had to do this. I just kind of pushed through and starting spinning the ball better.”
Walker forced the third lead change of the game, taking a 6-3 lead when Madelyn Bourgoyne singled in a pair of runs to left and following Caitlyn Riche’s sacrifice bunt, Alexa Villar added an RBI single to left.
The Lady Cats increased their lead to 8-3 on a double to center from Pourciau that enabled Brennan Jones to score from first ahead of a relay throw to the plate.
Walker had nine hits with Schexnayder (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Savanah Stafford (2-5, double 2 runs scored) leading the way.
“We keep stressing to them that is last year significant. absolutely,” Fletcher said. “But this is a whole new team, a whole new identity. We have to figure out how we gel together, how we move together as a team this year. They have bought in 100% and now they’re finally enjoying softball.”
Dutchtown erased a 2-0 deficit with a three-run third that featured four hits – all singles – and a pair of errors from Walker.
Both teams committed five errors in the game.
Four of the first five batters had singles against Schexnayder in the third and Dutchtown appeared prime for a bigger inning until Hammons swooped in for a catch just off the top of the grass.
Walker took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when the Lady Cats loaded the bases on a pair of singles from Stafford and Alayna Daigrepont, while Pourciau reached on an error.
Schexnayder followed with a hot smash past the shortstop and into center, driving in Stafford and courtesy runner Brennan Jones.
“I know it’s in them,” Fletcher said. “That’s why this weekend it was like pulling hair, what’s going on? They were putting so much stress on themselves versus just going out and having fun and playing ball. Just be yourself and it will fall in your favor and they did a very good job of that.”
