It’s natural for high school athletes to want to continue their playing careers in college. It happens for some, but for most, it doesn’t.
For Walker softball player Savanah Stafford, it may have not been the easiest of routes, but she’ll be continuing her career after a recent commitment to Millsaps College.
“That was a dream of mine,” Stafford said. “I had aspired to play in college and not necessarily thought that it could be a reality – just had hoped that it could be. I’m really glad that I’ve gotten this opportunity.”
“That was just shocking because Millsaps has been my dream school for academics for as long as I can remember,” Stafford continued. “Just the puzzle pieces fitting together, I couldn’t have even imagined it coming together like this.”
When Stafford tried out for the Walker softball team as a freshman, her experience in the game was limited to recreation ball, which may have put her at a disadvantage competing for a roster spot against players who played travel and summer ball.
“I was extremely nervous, but I’m also confident in my abilities, so I just knew if I went out there, laid it all out on the line, it would come,” Stafford said of trying out for the team. “I’m glad that I was able to try out and make the team.”
Walker coach Hali Fletcher was an assistant coach at Holden when Stafford tried out for the team but joined the coaching staff of her alma mater for Stafford’s freshman season.
“I knew that she could (become a better player) if she worked hard because that’s how athletic she was,” Fletcher said. “She had just never been taught softball. She had never been taught the proper mechanics. She had never been taught the mental aspect, but she was so willing, I would never doubt it because that’s how coachable she was.”
Stafford put the time in, playing mostly junior varsity games as she learned the game. Fletcher said what also helped Stafford’s development was her inquisitive nature.
“When I first met Savanah, she’s athletic, she’s coachable, and she loves the game,” Fletcher said. “Her knowledge wasn’t the same as those that had been playing summer ball for six years at that point, but she would ask questions. She would stay after to ask questions to make sure she understood.
“Say we’re working on a situation and I’m telling her to do something,” Fletcher continued. “Rather than just doing it, she wanted a full understanding of why that needs to be done – like ‘why am I throwing here, or why would we do this?’ She would ask those questions so that she could fully understand it, and I think that really helped in her growth, because when you truly understand why you’re doing something, that’s going to click. That’s going to click. It’s going to stay with you, and it’s going to help develop into further along in the sport.”
Stafford said she has no problem asking questions if she doesn’t understand something.
“I like to (get) as much information as I can and know as much as I can so I’m not ever unsure of what to do, what drills to do,” Stafford said. “I want to perfect everything that I do, so I ask a bunch of questions.”
“All the answered questions, all the practices I stayed after have definitely made me into this player,” Stafford continued.
A position change also benefitted Stafford. After trying out as a middle infielder, she moved to the outfield.
“Any role that you gave her, she was determined to be better,” Fletcher said. “If it was ‘hey, go run bases today at practice; hey, go play this position.’ She was all in, and she just wanted to be better at whatever you asked her to do.”
“The way that we run practices, everyone kind of jumps in different positions,” Fletcher continued. “You’re never set to just outfield, you’re never set to just infield. Once we saw her in the outfield and I saw her start developing out there, I was like, ‘this is where you’re going to shine’. This is where you need to be. She said, ‘yes, ma’am.’”
Fletcher took over as Walker’s head coach after Stafford’s freshman season, and Stafford played in almost every game for the Lady Cats as a sophomore. She still worked on getting better.
“She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, and extremely coachable – someone who’s willing to make adjustments and someone who trusts the process, and that’s exactly what Savanah did,” Fletcher said.
“She would ask me just about every practice, ‘coach can we stay after and get some fly balls? Can we work on this or that?’ Whatever she needed to work on at the time, and it just continued to develop.”
Stafford was an all-district outfielder as a sophomore and opted to play summer ball for the first time before her junior year, again using those games to improve herself as a player.
“There’s always something you need to work on, always something you can perfect, so every game I would find a new weakness, a new thing that I felt that as if I had mastered that I could always use more work, so just being able to play so many games, so many outs … it’s a prime example of how to better yourself,” Stafford said.
Stafford was a first-team all-district selection as a junior, helping Walker advance to the Class 5A semifinals.
“There’s two different types of athletes – those that are blessed with the skill and those that have to work hard to be good,” Fletcher said. “She worked hard, and then she developed all of those skills and she did catch up to those around her.”
“She developed into a leader by example and then took the next step and became a vocal leader as well,” Fletcher continued.
Millsaps coaches watched Stafford play in a tournament last season and asked her to visit the campus in Jackson, Miss., which she did in November.
“It is a small school, so it’s like a really close-knit community, but the thing that just sealed the deal was the coaches,” Stafford said. “I couldn’t even tell you how personal the experience was with them and they reminded me so much of Coach Hali, who is my role model all the way, my inspiration, best friend. Anybody that compares to her, I’m like, ‘oh my goodness. This is the right place for me to be.’ I was extremely excited about that just because it felt like a second home in terms of the coaches, the people there. The girls are great. I’m so excited.”
Stafford, who plans to major in law, said her late start into summer ball and the move to the outfield after starting out as an infielder could help her in college.
“I also think that’s beneficial to me because I’m not burnt out,” Stafford said. “I still have an extreme love for this sport, and I’m happy to continue.”
“(Fletcher) doing that and making me an outfielder just added more stuff to have under my belt in terms of college, so I’m really excited that I can play both now and that she’s made that available to me.”
Stafford doesn’t know what role she’ll take on in college, but Fletcher isn’t concerned.
“I think she will develop into the leader that she did here at Walker, and I think that the coach is going to be very pleased with her ability to adjust,” Fletcher said. “I think that the coach is going to be very pleased with her ability to adjust. Wherever the coach or the team needs her, she’s going to be all in – even if it’s out of her comfort zone. She’s going to abide by the process and do whatever she’s asked.”
Stafford plans to come back and coach with Fletcher, after she finishes law school, of course.
“She has planned it,” Fletcher said.
“She’s accomplished a lot for someone who was more of a late-bloomer, you could say,” Fletcher said. “Her being able to accomplish her goal of playing college ball speaks a lot because she did that work herself. She put in that extra time, and she is a testimony that hard work pays off. That’s one of the pieces of advice that she gave all of the underclassmen this year after the season was taken away was ‘just work hard’. If you work hard and stay committed and determined to reach your goals that you are able to accomplish those.”
