The Holden softball team is back in familiar territory.
Taylor Douglas and Madison McDonald hit home runs, and Douglas threw a five-hitter, helping the Lady Rockets to a 7 -1 win over Stanley in a Class B quarterfinal playoff game Thursday at Holden.
No. 2 Holden, the three-time defending state champion, advances to the state tournament at Frasch Park in Sulphur to face No. 3 Florien in the semifinals next week. Florien defeated Zwolle 1-0.
“I tell you what, it feels real good,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. “We played Stanley at state two years ago, and we knew that was going to be a competitive ball club. They’re very well coached, and they have some really good players on their team, so they came out they gave us a really good game, and so just to be able to finish that game on top and know that all long days, all the early mornings, everything you put into it, you’re back where you want to be.
“I was feeling good. The girls were feeling good,” Bowers continued. “Just the energy and the excitement and the emotion (of Thursday’s game), that’s something that I haven’t seen since I’ve been at Holden. These girls have had to work really hard. They’ve had to overcome some things, and things seems to be clicking right now. They’re fired up, and I’m fired up as well, because I want to see these kids be successful.”
Holden got rolling with a two-out rally in the first inning as Kacey Breithaupt was hit by a pitch, Anna Hutchinson walked, and Olivia Barnes singled to load the bases.
Breithaupt scored on a wild pitch, and Ava Rousell followed with a two-run double.
“In the first inning, we went two outs first two batters, and that’s a huge momentum killer, so for our three, four, five hole to be able to get on the bases, and my six-hole, Ava Rousell, come up, she jacked that ball. She’s one of power hitters, and it was her time to shine (Thursday), and she stepped up in a big moment. I think any time you can score first, you put yourself in a really good position to let the success keep following after that.”
Douglas pushed the lead to 4-0 with a two-out solo home run to left field in the second inning.
“I’m glad she’s on our team, and I’m glad that I don’t have to pitch to her,” Bowers said of Douglas. “She’s locked in. She’s got the right mindset. She’s working extremely hard. She’s being extremely coachable, and she wants to be successful.”
Holden tacked on a run in the fourth when Taylor Barfield was hit by a pitch with one out, Emma Wilson reached on an error at shortstop, and courtesy runner Raievah Craddock scored when Douglas reached on another error.
Breithaupt singled to lead off the fifth and scored on Rousell’s two-out double to make the score 5-0.
Carli Hanks led off the sixth with a solo home run for Stanley’s lone run of the game, but McDonald had a solo home run with one out in the sixth for the final margin. It was McDonald’s first career home run.
“No better time to do it than now, but she got all of that one,” Bowers said of McDonald’s home run. “I was so excited for kid because she’s worked so hard. The whole team has, so just to see them be successful right now is sow rewarding, and hopefully they have two more games of success this year.”
Rousell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Holden, which had six hits.
Douglas gave up five hits, two walks, one run and struck out four in a complete game to get the win.
Stanley’s Riley Palmer gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out three in six innings to get the loss.
“We’re happy because we got there, but we’re not done,” Bowers said. “That was the goal, to first make it there, and now we’ve got some more work to do, so we get to practice for a week. We get to work out a few kinks in our swings, and on defense. Taylor gets to work a little harder fine-tuning and hopefully play our best softball next weekend.”
