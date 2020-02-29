Taylor Barfield and Kamrynn Ouber had run-scoring singles in a two-run fifth inning as Holden rallied for a 7-6 win over Mount Carmel, highlighting a 2-1 run in the Denham Springs Tournament.
The Lady Rockets defeated Walker on Friday before St. Amant rallied for two runs in the sixth inning to pick up a 5-3 win on Saturday.
HOLDEN 7, MOUNT CARMEL 6
Holden led 5-2 before Mount Carmel put together a four-run fourth inning to take the lead, setting up Holden's rally.
Ouber went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Kacey Breithaupt was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Taylor Douglas was 2-for-4 with double, an RBI and a run, while Ashley Fogg had a double and scored three runs.
Douglas gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and struck out two in a complete game win.
HOLDEN 9, WALKER 3
The Lady Rockets led 5-0 after four innings before Walker rallied for three runs in the fifth, including a two-run home run from Haleigh Pourciau.
Holden put the game away with a four-run seventh, collecting four hits.
Ouber went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run while Gracie Duffy scored two runs for Holden.
Alayna Daigrepont was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Walker.
Douglas gave up seven hits, three runs and two walks while striking out four in a complete game win.
Lainee Bailey struck out 10 while giving up seven hits, nine runs and three walks in a complete game loss.
ST. AMANT 5, HOLDEN 3
St. Amant got a pair of runs on a double, a passed ball and a home run to snap a 3-3 tie.
Holden went ahead 3-0 with single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings. Douglas had run-scoring double in the first inning and had a solo home run to lead off the fourth for a 2-0 lead. Emma Hutchinson's single scored Breithaupt in the fifth inning.
Douglas and Hutchinson combined in the circle.
