Holden completed a 3-0 run in the St. Amant Invitational, scoring a 16-3 win over East Ascension, a 7-6 victory over Live Oak and a 3-0 win over Barbe.
Taylor Douglas went 4-for-4 with a home run while Emma Hutchinson struck out 10 in relief in the win over East Ascension.
Olivia Lackie sparked the Lady Rockets' other wins, striking out 14 in a five-hitter in the win over Live Oak and throwing a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the win over Barbe.
HOLDEN 16, EAST ASCENSION 3
Holden trailed 3-2 before putting together a five-run third that featured run-scoring doubles from Kacey Breithaupt and Ashley Fogg.
Emma Hutchinson had a two-run double in the fourth, stretching the lead to 11-3 before the Lady Rockets got a run in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Barfield went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs with a solo home run in the first inning, while Hutchinson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Madison McDonald went 2-for-3 with three runs, and Olivia Barnes was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs as Holden had 15 hits.
Douglas and Hutchinson combined on a three-hitter, with Hutchinson giving up two hits and striking out 10 with six walks in 5.2 innings of relief.
HOLDEN 7, LIVE OAK 6
Holden trailed 3-2 but put together a four-run fifth that featured a run-scoring single from Barnes, a two-run error and a run-scoring double from Barfield.
Live Oak scrapped for two runs in the bottom of the inning as Shaun Leiva knocked in a run on a fielder's choice, and the Eagles added another run on an error.
Barnes bunted into a fielder's choice for Holden's final run in the sixth, and Live Oak got its last run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from J Adams.
Lackie gave up five hits, with Chloe Magee going 2-for-4 with a run to lead Live Oak.
Fogg, Douglas, Barnes, Hutchinson and Barfield each had two hits to lead Holden, which collected 12 hits.
Emalea Dimaio and Kaylee Chandler combined to give up 12 hits, seven runs, and one walk with no strikeouts for Live Oak.
HOLDEN 3, BARBE 0
Consecutive two-out doubles by Fogg and Gracie Duffy and an error put Holden up 2-0 in the third, and the Lady Rockets added a run on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
Lackie gave up one walk while Duffy and McDonald each had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.