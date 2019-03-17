The Holden softball team went 3-0 in the Sulphur Tournament over the weekend, scoring a 6-5 walkoff victory over West Ouachita on Friday, then edging St. Louis 5-3 on Saturday before wrapping up with an 8-1 victory over Destrehan.
HOLDEN 6, WEST OUACHITA 5
Taylor Douglas’ home run to left field leading off the bottom of the seventh gave the Lady Rockets the win.
Holden led 5-1 before West Ouachita scored four runs over the sixth and seventh innings, tying the game with a run in the top of the seventh.
Ashley Fogg also had a home run for Holden, while Olivia Lackie was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Madison McDonald had two RBIs.
Lackie gave up eight hits -- including a pair of home runs -- five runs and struck out eight for the win.
HOLDEN 5, ST. LOUIS
Gracie Duffy drew a bases-loaded walk, and McDonald had an RBI single in the top of the sixth, snapping a 3-3 tie.
Holden trailed 2-0 but rallied to take a 3-2 lead on Lackie’s two-run single in the in the fourth. St. Louis tied it up on a solo home run in the top of the sixth.
Lackie was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Duffy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Douglas was 2-for-3 with three runs and McDonald went 2-for-4 with an RBI as Holden had 10 hits.
Emma Hutchinson gave up six hits, three runs and struck out 11 in the win.
HOLDEN 8, DESTREHAN 1
Lackie hurled a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts, and Holden turned three errors, three walks and two singles into a six-run second inning to spark the win.
Duffy went 2-for-4 with a run, and Oliva Barnes was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI as Holden had five hits.
