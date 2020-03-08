The Holden softball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the South Louisiana Softball Challenge, scoring wins over Acadiana and Catholic of New Iberia, while dropping a 7-5 decision to Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
HOLDEN 9, ACADIANA 7
The Lady Rockets rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Ashley Fogg had an RBI triple and Taylor Douglas a two-run double to spark the rally.
Douglas and Emma Hutchinson combined to strike out 11.
HOLDEN 6, CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA 3
The Lady Rockets snapped a 3-3 tie with a three-run fourth as Fogg and Douglas knocked in runs.
Douglas was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Fogg went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.
Douglas gave up five hits, three runs and struck out five in five innings, while Olivia Lackie struck out five without giving up a hit in two innings of relief.
CATHOLIC-PC 7, HOLDEN 5
Catholic-PC led 7-1, including a five-run second, before Holden's rally fell short.
Fogg was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Gracie Duffy knocked in a pair of runs, and Olivia Barnes went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Hutchinson gave up eight hits, seven runs (one earned), a walk and struck out four in five innings. Douglas gave up a hit and struck out two in two innings of relief.
