The Holden softball team went 1-2 over the weekend in the Cedar Creek Tournament, dropping a 4-3 decision to West Ouachita on Friday, defeating Quitman 7-6 and dropping a 10-0 decision to West Monroe on Saturday.
HOLDEN 7, QUITMAN 6
The Lady Rockets rallied from a 5-1 deficit after Quitman put together a four-run third inning.
Holden got five runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run triple from Raievah Craddock which tied the score at 5-5. Craddock scored on Alyson Fletcher’s sacrifice fly to give the Lady Rockets the lead.
Kamyrnn Ouber had a double in the seventh to score Kacey Breithaupt before Quitman got a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Breithaupt went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Fletcher and Ouber each went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Holden, which had nine hits and struck out 12 times.
Taylor Douglas gave up eight hits, six runs, no walks and struck out seven in a complete game.
WEST MONROE 10, HOLDEN 0
West Monroe’s Maddie Nichols hurled a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in 4.2 innings to get the win, and the Lady Rebels put the game away with seven runs in the third.
Ouber had the only hit for Holden.
Douglas gave up nine hits, 10 runs, one walk and struck out five in three innings. Katelyn Richardson gave up two hits in an inning of relief.
WEST OUACHITA 4, HOLDEN 3
West Ouachita got all of its runs in the bottom of the fourth after Holden grabbed a 2-0 lead on Emma Wilson’s two-run double with two out in the top of the inning.
Douglas had a solo home run to lead off the fifth for the final margin.
Douglas went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a run and Wilson 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Holden, which had eight hits.
Douglas struck out nine while giving up four hits and four runs in a complete game.
