The Holden softball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 run in the Quitman Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Rockets picked up a 10-5 win over Rosepine, an 18-1 victory over Anacoco and a 13-0 win over Stanley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Holden softball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 run in the Quitman Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Rockets picked up a 10-5 win over Rosepine, an 18-1 victory over Anacoco and a 13-0 win over Stanley.
HOLDEN 10, ROSEPINE 5
The Lady Rockets trailed 3-0 after the first inning, but Taylor Douglas’ grand slam in the second inning sparked the win.
Rosepine got within 5-4, but Douglas had a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning to make the score 7-4.
Douglas went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs, Gracie Duffy was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Kamrynn Ouber was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Raievah Craddock was 2-for-4 with an run and an RBI as Holden had 12 hits.
Douglas gave up six hits, five runs, a walk and struck out eight in a complete game win.
HOLDEN 18, ANACOCO 1
In a rematch of last season’s Class B state championship game, the Lady Rockets hit four home runs – two from Douglas, one from Emma Wilson and one from Duffy – while Douglas hurled a four-hitter with five strikeouts in four innings.
Douglas went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs and two runs, ending the game on a three-run home run with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Holden led 6-1 after two innings with Duffy hitting a two-run home run in the second.
In a seven-run third, Douglas had a three-run home run and Wilson a two-run blast, making the score 13-1.
Duffy went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs, Wilson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Anna Hutchinson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs and Craddock was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
HOLDEN 13, STANLEY 0
Douglas hurled a three-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts in five innings, while Douglas and Duffy hit home runs.
Duffy, who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a run, had a three-run home run to close out a six-run fifth inning.
Douglas led off the game with a home run, and Duffy doubled in a run for a 2-0 lead, and Maddie McDonald had a two-run double to close out a four-run second.
Douglas was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, Kacey Breithaupt was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and McDonald went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run as Holden had 12 hits.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.