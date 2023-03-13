Holden Logo

The Holden softball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 run in the Quitman Tournament over the weekend.

The Lady Rockets picked up a 10-5 win over Rosepine, an 18-1 victory over Anacoco and a 13-0 win over Stanley.

