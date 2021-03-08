For those who like plenty of offense in their softball games, Holden was the place to be Monday afternoon.
The Lady Rockets and Doyle combined for 31 hits as both teams scored in every inning but the third and sixth as Holden picked up a 12-9 win.
Elise Jones’ three-run home run put Doyle ahead in top of the first inning, but Holden got four hits in the bottom of the inning, with Alyson Fletcher, Gracie Duffy and Kacey Breithaupt knocking in runs to knot the score.
Kassidy Rivero’s solo home run put Doyle up 4-3 in the top of the second, but Taylor Douglas had a two-run home run and Madison McDonald knocked in a run in the bottom of the inning to put Holden up 6-4.
Shelby Taylor’s run-scoring triple in the fourth cut the lead to 6-5, but Breithaupt doubled and Olivia Barnes singled to drive in runs in the bottom of the inning, pushing the lead to 8-5.
Marley Olivier had a two-run single in top of the fifth for Doyle, but Holden answered with a four-run burst in the bottom of the inning as Anna Hutchinson had a two-run double, McDonald an RBI single and Breithaupt an RBI triple, putting Holden ahead 12-7.
Rivero’s two-run double with two out in the seventh capped the scoring.
Rivero had three hits to lead Doyle, while Douglas, Duffy and Breithaupt each had three hits to lead Holden.
Douglas gave up 12 hits, nine runs, a walk and struck out three in seven innings to get the win, while Olivier gave up 19 hits, 12 runs, two walks and struck out three in six innings to take the loss.
