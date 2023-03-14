Holden scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 10-5 win over Doyle on Monday at Holden.
With the game tied at 5-5, Kamrynn Ouber reached on an error to lead off the inning, and Doyle intentionally walked Taylor Douglas with one out.
Kacey Breithaupt and Gracie Duffy followed with singles to put Holden ahead 6-5. Emma Wilson walked and Tobi Efferson had a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 8-5.
Madison McDonald and Anna Hutchinson followed with consecutive singles, making the score 10-5.
Douglas, who gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and struck out four in a complete-game win, retired the Lady Tigers in order in the top of the seventh.
Doyle’s Addison Contorno scored on a steal of home in the first inning after hitting a two-out double and moving to third on a passed ball.
Douglas led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left field to tie the score at 1-1.
Doyle took advantage of two hits and three errors in the top of the second to take a 4-1 lead.
Duffy hit a two-run home run in the third to cut the lead to 4-3, and Shelby Taylor and Bailey Mclin had consecutive singles in the top of the fourth to put Doyle ahead 5-3.
Ouber and Breithaupt had singles in the bottom of the fourth to drive in runs and tie the game at 5-5.
Breithaupt went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Duffy was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, and Hutchinson went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to led Holden, which had 10 hits.
Mclin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Contorno went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Doyle.
Emily Edler gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and struck out two in three innings, while Bella Collins gave up six hits, five runs and four walks in three innings of relief.
