FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The softball playoffs don’t start for a few weeks, but Holden and French Settlement gave those in attendance at their game at sneak preview of what could lie ahead.
The Lady Rockets scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, snapping a tie, to pick up a 5-3 win Thursday at French Settlement.
“This is definitely a game that I think that we needed to start gearing us up for playoffs and the back end of our season – solid pitching on both ends, and not a lot of hits, but the girls made it happen,” Holden coach Raven Andrews said.
It was third close game in a week for French Settlement, which lost 4-3 to Brusly and bounced back with a 3-2 win at Doyle on Tuesday.
“It’s another playoff-caliber team we’re facing, another playoff-caliber atmosphere here tonight,” FSHS coach Blake West said. “It’s a fun game to be a part of. You hate to lose one like this. Like we were telling the team after, when two good teams go at it like this, if the ball bounces one way for one team, bounces another way for another team, the score could easily be flipped. It was just two good teams battling it out tonight.”
“Good competition’s only going to make you better,” West said. “Playing tough, tight games like this will only prepare us for the teams we’re going to see in the playoffs in big games down the road.”
With the score tied 3-3, Holden’s Kamrynn Ouber started the winning rally with a single to right field. She moved to second when French Settlement’s outfielder slipped on the play.
Raievah Craddock followed with a bunt, which dropped in front of the plate, but the throw to first was wide, allowing Ouber to score for a 4-3 lead.
“It was really just jumping on the first strike I saw,” Ouber said after going 2-for3 with two runs. “I knew I had to get a hit leading off so they could back me up. I knew they would, they always do. Raievah had that bunt and backed me up.”
Craddock moved to second on the play, went to third on Kacey Breithaupt’s grounder to third, and scored on a passed ball for the final margin.
Holden pitcher Taylor Douglas retired FSHS in order in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Rockets picked up the game’s first run in the first inning when Douglas led off with a walk, courtesy runner Hailey Galyean stole second, moved to third on Breithaupt’s single and scored on a passed ball.
“Just to get that first run, and their pitcher definitely kept us on our toes,” Andrews said. “I’ve got to tip my hat to her, but it’s always nice when you see the girls make the adjustment to solid pitching like that …”
From there, FSHS pitcher Malloy Miles struck out the side.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the third, when Ava Acosta got a two-out single, and Miles followed with a two-run home run to left field, giving FSHS a 2-1 edge.
“That at-bat, I had fouled off a lot of pitches,” Miles said. “It was a long at-bat, and I knew I wanted to win it, so I just got out in front of it and did what I’ve been taught, and it clicked.”
Each team stranded a runner in the fourth, with French Settlement getting a leadoff single from Brooke Dupuy, who beat the throw to first after Breithaupt made a diving play at shortstop. Emma Petite followed with a sacrifice bunt, but Dupuy was thrown out when she attempted to advance to third base on the play.
“It was just being aggressive, trying to take extra bases, trying to put pressure on the defense, and in that scenario, their defense made the play there,” West said of the play.
Said Andrews: “I think collectively, they played solid defense. We told the girls that’s the best we’ve seen them play all season, so I definitely think we’re geared up and getting ready for playoff time and the back end of our season and we’re ready to rock and roll.”
Holden took the lead in the fifth after Anna Hutchinson reached on an error, and Craddock singled and moved to second on the throw, placing runners at first and second before Douglas was intentionally walked with one out to load the bases.
Breithaupt followed with a single to left field, driving in two runs for a 3-2 lead.
“I had two balls, and I got my pitch after that,” Breithaupt said after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. “I wasn’t waiting. I was hitting it. We had a lot of people off tonight, so I just knew that we needed that hit because we were down …”
“This one was a good one,” Breithaupt continued. “We fought. I think that’s going to prepare us for the playoffs because we fought that whole game. We’ve been struggling with that this season, but we fought at the beginning of the game all the way through.”
The Lady Rockets stranded two runners as Miles got a fielder’s choice and a strikeout to end the inning.
French Settlement tied the game in the bottom of the inning as Ramsie McMorris beat the throw to first on a grounder to short to lead off the inning. With one out, Acosta, who went 2-for-4 with a run, doubled to right field, and Miles was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Stella Allison followed with a grounder to short to score a run, making the score 3-3 before Dupuy’s grounder to short ended the inning.
Both teams went down in order in the sixth, setting up Holden’s winning rally in the top of the seventh.
Douglas gave up six hits, a walk and struck out five in a complete game win.
“I really fought, let my defense work. “They did great. I just controlled the things I could control, and do what I could do. We fought. We fought every single inning.”
Miles gave up four hits, three walks and struck out seven in a complete game loss.
“I feel like overall I did pretty decent but kind of slacked off at some points and allowed them to get some hits,” Miles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.