Holden-FSHS Softball play at the plate

Holden's Hailey Galyean scores the game's first run on a passed ball as French Settlement pitcher Malloy Miles covers at the plate and Holden's Gracie Duffy looks on Thursday at French Settlement.

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The softball playoffs don’t start for a few weeks, but Holden and French Settlement gave those in attendance at their game at sneak preview of what could lie ahead.

The Lady Rockets scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, snapping a tie, to pick up a 5-3 win Thursday at French Settlement.

Holden-FSHS Softball Malloy Miles

French Settlement's Malloy Miles is greeted at the plate after hitting a two-run home run against Holden on Thursday.
Holden-FSHS Softball Taylor Douglas

Holden's Taylor Douglas winds up against French Settlement.

