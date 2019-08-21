Sometimes it’s OK to play the waiting game.
Just ask Holden softball player Ashley Fogg, who recently committed to Northwest Florida State College to continue her playing career.
“It lifted a whole bunch of weight off my shoulders,” Fogg said. “There was a point where I was stressing out because for softball, it’s late to commit your senior year. My friends were all committed, and I was just thinking, ‘When’s it my turn, you know?’ It’s been a long process, but I’m confident with my decision.”
Fogg is the third member of the Lady Rockets softball team to commit, joining pitcher Olivia Lackie (South Alabama) and third baseman/pitcher Emma Hutchinson (Tyler (Texas) Junior College).
For Fogg, the decision to commit to Northwest Florida, which is located in Niceville, Fla., wasn’t solely about softball.
“The campus is just beautiful and it gives off this family atmosphere, which is something I’ll need being away from home,” Fogg said. “The athletic facilities are outstanding, and I love coach Andy (Lee’s) coaching style over there. I can’t wait to be a part of the program, honestly.”
Fogg plans to major in accounting, and said Northwest Florida has a top-notch program which also caught her attention.
“I’m a math person,” Fogg said. “It just had everything I was looking for. I’ve taken dual enrollment courses at Holden, and I can even get out of some classes, so that’s one big thing. It transfers over.
“One thing I really liked whenever I went and I visited there, it was the way coach Andy was talking about the school and how he would better the program and just talking about academics … It really drove me to this decision.”
It may have taken Fogg a while to commit, but that doesn’t surprise Holden coach Linzey Bowers, who expected Fogg to put in some research when choosing a college.
“A lot of things had been in the works early, but she’s one of the ones who is going to take her time and make an educated, informed decision,” Bowers said. “Like I told her, you don’t want to rush into a decision that’s going to have such a big impact on the direction of your life and the direction of your future and your career. She’s very academically driven and also athletically driven, so that’s something that’s going to factor into her decision. I’m glad she waited and (looked at) all of her options, and I think she made a really good decision.”
It doesn’t hurt that Northwest Florida is coached by Lee, who guided LSU Eunice to six national championships before stepping down in June. Fogg said Lee expressed interest in her while he was at LSU Eunice and asked her to visit the Northwest Florida campus after taking over the program.
“It was pretty easy,” Fogg said of wanting to play for Lee. “You know at Holden, we already have the championship mindset. With him having all these national championships under his belt, it was an easy decision.”
Fogg said she also looked at Delta State, Copiah-Lincoln and LSU-Alexandria.
Another thing working in Fogg’s favor is her versatility. She was a first-team All-Parish and All-State selection at catcher after batting .427 as a junior, but she plays third base for her travel ball team.
“I can really play anywhere, except for pitcher. Lackie has that covered,” Fogg said with a laugh. “On my visit, I was talking to the (Northwest Florida) athletic director (Ramsey Ross), and he asked me where I played, and I told him for high school, I catch. Coach Andy said he didn’t even know I caught, which I thought was pretty funny.
“I think he’ll put me wherever he thinks is best for the team, and I’m OK with that,” Fogg continued. “I’m going to do what’s best for the team.”
Bowers, who was a catcher at Walker High and Louisiana-Lafayette, said that versatility should work in Fogg’s favor in college.
“Catching is something she only does for high school ball,” Cifreo-Bowers said. “She doesn’t realize it, but she’s a really good catcher. I think that’s something that kind of opened his (Lee’s) eyes. He saw all the versatility and the utility player in her because she can catch, she can play infield, she can play outfield and she can hit the ball.”
Bowers said playing for Lee can only help Fogg.
“Hopefully she can go show out on the juco (junior college) level and get back in Louisiana at a D-I school or something,” she said. “I think she’s got all the right tools, and then going over to play for him, she’s going to be in an environment to where she can excel and continue her playing career at the D-I level in two years.
“I think it’s a perfect fit. Everything worked its way out, and I believe she’s landed where she’s supposed to be. And she’s going to be on the beach. Who doesn’t love that?”
