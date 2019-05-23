HOLDEN – A fire truck ride. Check.
Ring Pops. Check.
A singing catcher. Check.
Holden’s Champions Day celebration, honoring the school’s state championship softball team, had all of the above.
“This is awesome,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said following the ceremony Thursday at the school’s softball field. “The kids have kind of been doing their own thing this week. They have a few more weeks off before we start our summer workouts, so it was really good to get back out here and enjoy each other’s company and celebrate last year one more time. You can never celebrate a championship enough, and when you’re celebrating three back-to-back-back, it’s awesome. These girls deserve everything that everybody’s doing for them.”
Following the ceremony, the team rode a fire truck to be recognized at the Livingston Parish School Board and Livingston Parish Council meetings.
“It’s just fun to just ride around,” Bowers said of the tradition that started after each of the school’s state championships in girls basketball. “Who does that? Who rides on a fire truck around their town? It’s part of that small-school, Holden community type of thing. Everybody comes out. Everybody waves, says congrats …”
Lady Rockets third baseman/pitcher Emma Hutchinson has turned into the school’s post-championship game, fire-truck-riding professional, taking her fifth such ride after winning a pair of championships as a member of the girls basketball team to go with the three softball titles. She was eager to pass on some advice to some younger players regarding the ride.
“My sister (Anna) said she was scared of heights, but I told her it’s tall, but it’s really not that tall, and it’s not that scary, and it goes five miles an hour, so it’s not that big of a deal,” Hutchinson said. “It’s just like riding in the back of a truck, but it’s fun. It’s fun to see everybody come out of their houses when we go by because the sirens are on and they honk the horn.”
Pitcher Olivia Lackie, who was named the Class B championship game MVP for the third straight season, said the ceremony put the team’s recent seasons into perspective.
“It feels kind of good because it just reminds me, seeing all the three (state championship) trophies here, what we’ve accomplished in the past three years, and it just feels good overall,” Lackie said.
Players were presented with miniature state championship trophies, a framed poster commemorating the 5-1 championship game win over Forest and a Ring Pop, which will serve as placeholders until the real rings arrive – if they last that long.
During the ceremony, catcher Ashley Fogg was named Teammate of the Year, and honor bestowed upon her by fellow teammates.
“It feels great to have my team look up to me as a leader,” Fogg said of the award. “It just makes me want to work harder for them. It makes me feel good.”
Fogg recounted to those in attendance at the ceremony having to carry Lackie on her back – and vice-versa – in the school’s gym during a preseason conditioning drill designed to help build team chemistry and unity following a workout.
“She was carrying me down the line,” Lackie said. “I got off her back and then went to hop back on, and her legs gave out from under her. We both smacked the gym floor, and we sat on the floor and laughed for probably five minutes. It’s a really good memory looking back on it, but it was not funny at the time.”
Fogg still found humor in the situation.
“It was actually funny because I’m short and she’s tall, so her legs are dangling on the floor,” Fogg said.
The biggest surprise of the ceremony, however, came when Fogg sang a song she composed with Lackie, Emma Hutchinson and other classmates to the tune of Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’. Fogg’s version was called ‘3 Rings’ – a reference to Holden’s three state titles.
“I was just listening to it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can make a parody about this,’” Fogg said of the song. “It started off as a joke, but then I got into it. It was fun.”
“She practiced it for me three times (Wednesday) night, because she was nervous,” Lackie said. “But I think she did really good.”
