HOLDEN – To say Wednesday was a big day at the Holden School might be an understatement.
Senior softball players Ashley Fogg, Emma Hutchinson, and Olivia Lackie signed to play college softball, but as big as the day was for the trio, Hutchinson couldn’t help but reflect on the past.
“We’ve been together since sixth grade here, been playing together since eighth grade, and at one point, were all on the same summer ball team …” she said. “It’s just been fun.”
The significance of the signings of three players from one class from a Class B school wasn’t lost on Lady Rockets coach Linzey Bowers.
“To have three seniors on your team … and have all three of them be able to have the talents, the abilities and the mindset to move on and to play college ball, it speaks volumes to this program, it’s tradition,” she said. “It’s pretty cool that all three of our seniors got to sign together.
“I feel like we’re constantly celebrating these three kids, but they’re so deserving, and they work extremely hard, and they still have bright futures, so there’s going to be continued celebration for them.”
But there was also a touch of sadness as well, with all three signees using the term ‘bittersweet’ at some point in discussing their achievement.
“It almost feels surreal, honestly,” said Lackie, who signed with South Alabama after committing to the school as a sophomore. “I never expected this day to come even when I first verbally committed to South (Alabama). It just felt so far away, and even right now it still feels like, ‘Is this real?’ And now that it’s finally here, I’m kind of realizing it’s all almost over. It’s bittersweet because I’m leaving high school and I’m going on to play college ball, but at the same time, I don’t want to leave because I have such a great family and a lot of awesome people here that I’m really going to miss.”
Together, Fogg, Hutchinson and Lackie have been key cogs in Holden winning the past three Class B state championships, but each player took a different route to get to signing day, and it all came down to Wednesday’s signing ceremony in the school cafeteria.
“I think it’s just all in our work ethic and our mindset and the program … that we’ve built over the past few years,” Fogg said. “It’s just all added up, and this is the result.”
Hutchinson committed then de-committed from Louisiana-Lafayette and Tyler (Texas) Junior College on her recruiting journey before committing to Louisiana Tech last month after coach Maria Winn-Ratliff moved from Tyler Junior College to Louisiana Tech.
“I was definitely ready to sign the paper and put the ink to the paper, because once I sign it, it’s done. That’s where I’m going,” Hutchinson said with a laugh. “I kind of was like, ‘why is this not working out for me? I’ve been putting in the work. I’ve been doing this and that.’ But I knew God’s plan was greater, and it would work out for me eventually if I kept working.”
Lackie’s recruitment process was low-key and maybe a bit under the radar, which is exactly how she wanted it to go.
“I never really wanted it to be big because that’s just not the type of person I am,” she said. “I’m not the type of person that’s going to flaunt something because I’d like to say that I’m humble, and I didn’t want it to be a big ordeal when it’s not.”
She called signing with South Alabama a ‘win-win’ situation for the USA coaching staff and herself.
“I’ve always wanted to go to South Alabama,” Lackie, who is a three-time All-Parish and Class B championship game MVP, said. “Of course, anyone would have their doubts throughout the time. But I really felt at home, and I felt a connection with the coaches there and I know that I’m going to be taken care of when I go South, and I really feel like I’m going to improve personally, and they’re going to receive a lot from me when I go.”
Fogg, a catcher for the Lady Rockets and a third baseman for her travel team, committed to Northwest Florida State College over the summer.
“Everybody knew that Ashley works extremely hard,” Bowers said. “She’s an elite athlete and it was kind of one of those things where she has to catch for high school ball, so she plays out of position a lot. She kind of got overshadowed a little in the recruiting process, but I was hopeful and I knew that the right coach would pick her up.”
Fogg said she was thankful to share the day with her fellow seniors.
“It’s a great feeling, because we’re best friends – on the field, off the field, in the classroom – we’re best friends,” Fogg said. “It’s great that we could share this day together. We’re still going to be friends even though we’re going to different schools, playing for different teams. We’re still going to be the best of friends.”
Lackie said the trio have already done a little homework to make sure that happens.
“We’re all going to go our separate ways eventually, but we’ll always be connected through the school, and I know that sounds really cliché’, but we’ll all be Rockets at heart,” she said. “We’re not that far. We’ve already looked up the distance, so we can still meet.”
The ceremony may have also helped give the signees a taste of what the upcoming season might be like.
“I’m always ready for softball season,” Hutchinson said. “I play basketball and I love basketball. It’s so much fun, I’m always ready for the spring for softball, for summer softball. I’m just excited. I’m ready for this year. It will be bittersweet but I’m ready.”
For the seniors, it’s all about trying to claim a fourth straight state title to culminate a journey that began in the eighth grade.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Fogg said. “We’re ready for college and ready to start this new journey, but we also want to finish the one we started back in eighth grade.”
Hutchinson put that goal in perspective.
“One more year,” Hutchinson said. “One more season. It’s our slogan – ‘Defend to the end.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.