The Holden softball team split a pair of games on Saturday, defeating Caldwell Parish, 17-7 and falling to Mount Carmel 3-1.
HOLDEN 17, CALDWELL PARISH 7
Holden trailed 6-4 heading into the bottom of the second before pulling away, scoring in every inning but the fourth.
Kamrynn Ouber was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kacey Breithaupt was 3-for-3 with four runs, and two RBIs, Alyson Fletcher 2-for-2 with three RBIs and four runs, and Gracie Duffy went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs to pace Holden, which had 13 hits. Hannah Kennedy added two RBIs.
Taylor Douglas gave up 11 hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out seven in a complete game win.
MOUNT CARMEL 3, HOLDEN 1
Douglas allowed three hits and struck out three in seven innings, but the Lady Rockets committed six errors after taking a 1-0 lead in the first after Breithaupt drew a one-out walk and scored on Fletcher’s single.
Mount Carmel picked up two in the third on a single, two errors and a grounder, and one in the sixth on two errors and a sacrifice fly.
Maddie McDonald went 2-for-3 to lead Holden, which had five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.